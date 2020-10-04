Dilled Trout Quiche by Chef Charlotte Langley and Scout Canning

This week’s recipe uses canned trout from Scout Canning, the first company to craft canned seafood line to source 100% of species off the shores of Canada and the U.S. Co-founder Chef Charlotte Langley provided us with this lovely Dilled Trout Quiche that will impress your brunch guests!

Dilled Trout Quiche

Cook time: 60 min. (30 minutes prep + 30 minutes cook time)

Difficulty: Intermediate

Serves: 6

Ingredients

– 1 basic pie crust recipe, or store bought

– 8 eggs

– 1/2 cup 10% cream

– 1/2 cup ricotta

– 2 tablespoons fresh dill

– 2 cups mixed microgreens

– 2 tins of Scout Rainbow Trout

– 1 lemon

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Roll out pie crust and lay into a medium deep pie plate.

3. In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk eggs and 10% cream together, season with a pinch of salt.

4. Pour into unbaked pie crust and place in oven for 20 minutes or until the eggs have just started to set.

5. Once set, pull out of oven and top with ricotta, and Scout Rainbow Trout.

6. Return to oven for 10 minutes to finish cooking.

7. Toss the microgreens in the dilled trout oil and add zest and juice of 1 whole lemon, garnish quiche and serve.