Rolodex the Cat Needs a New Puurfect Home in Toronto!

King of cuddles. Sultan of sleep. Earl of easy days of sun spots and scratches. Meet Rolodex, your next cuddle bud and movie mate. Your loyal lap cat waiting to hear all about your day when you get in.

Described as sweet and quiet by his foster parents, Rolodex’s idea of a perfect day is snoozing in the sun and curling up next to his humans on the couch or in bed. He loves cuddles and brushing, and will come say hi when he wants attention. When not in your lap or rolling over for scratches, this snuggle bug can be found at the window perch or sitting in a cat tree to survey the scene.

He ain’t no lump either. Feather toys get this guy off his cute butt and in the air.

But is he social AND sweet? Yep-yep-yep. This guy warms up to people very quickly. When he came to his foster home, he spent every night after he arrived curled up next to his foster mom in bed. No nightmares. No fuss. Just contentment. Just happiness.

Rolodex is fun and playful and the sweetest boy ever. He is however a senior and ain’t the kitten he isn’t to be. He has slowed down in recent years and prefers his company to be calm and gentle. For that reason it might be best if his new home was also calm and gentle and not too rowdy. Young children might not understand Rolodex’s senior status and his preference for quiet time.

He does not have a whole of experience with other pets in the home. He is sure that, if they were as calm and gentle as his humans are sure to be, he would warm up to them in no time.

This is a very, VERY sweet boy who thrives on affection and interaction. He will need his humans to provide him with all the attention he needs. Sure he’s a senior, but he’s lost none of his pep. Plus, when you bring home an older gentleman like Rolodex, you know exactly who you’re getting – a happy and loving soul who can’t wait to hear about your day.

Rolodex

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 14 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: White/Beige

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

