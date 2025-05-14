Justine Ly Steps into the Ring: Fighting Cancer, Building Community, and Finding Strength

Boxing may have seemed like an unlikely destination for Justine Ly, but she’s ready to step into the ring as a first-time fighter in the Fight to End Cancer (FTEC) this May. For her, this journey is about far more than throwing punches—it’s about honouring loved ones, challenging herself, and contributing to a cause that impacts millions.

Her decision to participate didn’t happen overnight. “I never saw myself as someone who could step into a boxing ring,” she shared. When Jennifer Huggins, founder of the Fight to End Cancer, suggested she consider trying out, Justine almost didn’t go to the orientation. “I was nervous, texting a friend the day of, unsure if I should go.” But once she arrived, everything changed.

Listening to the stories shared during the orientation, Ly was deeply moved by the mission of the Fight to End Cancer. It made her think about the people in her own life who had been impacted by cancer. “I realised this was a way I could honour them and contribute to something bigger than myself,” she reflected.

From that moment on, Justine’s resolve has only grown stronger. Training, she admits, has been an intense and humbling experience. “It doesn’t get easier—it gets more challenging with each session,” she said. But the difficulty is part of what makes it so rewarding. “Learning and growing alongside the other fighters has been incredible. It’s truly inspiring to see everyone show up with so much passion and commitment for such an important cause.”

Raising funds for cancer research is at the heart of the FTEC effort, and Justine found a uniquely creative way to contribute. As a fan of high-BPM EDM music, which keeps her motivated during tough workouts, she decided to combine her love for music with her fundraising goals. On May 3rd, 2025, she hosted RINGSIDE: Bass Takeover, a non-profit rave that transformed the Kingsway Boxing Club into an after-hours dance floor.

The event was a massive success, raising over $3,000 in one night. “Huge shoutout to the incredible DJs, volunteers, our sponsor Collective Arts, and supporters who made it all possible,” she said. It’s an example of how passion and creativity can come together for a greater cause.

While Justine has put in countless hours of hard work, she credits her success to the Kingsway Boxing community and the relationships she’s built through the sport. “It’s been an amazing source of support. Everyone shows up and gives their all in every class. Just being surrounded by that kind of dedication and energy pushes me to keep going,” she said.

As fight night approaches, Justine Ly isn’t just preparing for a physical competition—she’s stepping forward as part of a larger movement to fight cancer and honour the many lives touched by the disease. Her story is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when you step out of your comfort zone and into a space of purpose, determination, and community.

To support Justine and the Fight to End Cancer’s mission, visit Fight to End Cancer. Every punch thrown and dollar raised gets us closer to a world without cancer.