Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Yaw Attuah

Yaw Attuah is a Toronto-based comedian who got his start in comedy thanks to the encouragement of a close friend and a leap of faith after taking a comedy course. Known for his dynamic blend of storytelling, observation, and philosophical musings, Yaw’s career highlight so far includes being legally recognized as a comedian by Warner Bros. This spring, he’s recording his first comedy album at Comedy Bar, where he regularly performs in shows like Untitled/Unmastered and Double Down.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I guess it’s part storytelling, part observation, part philosophy, if I wanna get technical about it. Really it’s me at about my most gregarious saying things out loud.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy. Be it stand-up or sketch, that was my go-to guy.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Roy Wood Jr. Whether it’s his stand-up, or breaking down his bits, he always draws me in. He’s among the best.

What is your pre-show ritual?

For a big show, just wearing a great pair of shoes. It’s my excuse to keep buying them.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Mix in Vancouver. Sadly, it’s now closed. I popped in while I was out there briefly. I jumped on a guest spot on a weekend show and had the absolute best time. The room really made me feel like a pro.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My joke about name meanings. It always hits. It’s one of my oldest bits and I still love performing it. So many tags and callbacks can be used. It’s the high I keep chasing.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I really listening to a few podcasts like Good One. I LOVE Don’t Tell Comedy on YouTube. I really believe we should have someone produce a show like that here (we have the capability)

Tell us a joke about your city.

There is nothing funny I can say about Temu New York. We are perfect. We are the focus.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My comedy album is being recorded this Spring at my home away from home, Comedy Bar. Until then, you can find me at Comedy Bar doing a show like Untitled/Unmastered and Double Down.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Cam Wyliie and Sashka DC