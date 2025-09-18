Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Dale B

Dale B is a local Toronto comedian who began his comedy journey over a decade ago, jumping from open mic to open mic with jokes he now describes as “tepid and milquetoast.” After years away from the scene, he’s back with a sharpened perspective and a no-holds-barred approach to his comedy.

Known for his dark, silly, and occasionally abstract one-liners, Dale’s style is analytical and punchy, with a fondness for puns and well-crafted jokes. Highlights of his comedy career include producing his own shows, opening for a Canadian pro from LA, and earning a callback from the Corner Comedy Club, his favourite place to perform. Keep an eye out for his upcoming shows!

How did you get your start in comedy?

10+ years ago, I was avidly running around, hitting open mics briefly before disappearing. Compared to now, most of my jokes were tepid and milquetoast. So much has happened since then. At this point in my life, I figure there’s no reason to hold back

What has been your career highlight so far?

Producing my own shows with friends, opening for a Canadian pro living out in LA, being paid for the first time for 15 minutes of mostly silence, and getting a callback from Corner Comedy Club. Running into comics again from a decade+ ago has also been wild

How would you describe your comedy style?

Most of my jokes are one-liners. Usually dark, silly, sometimes abstract, and analytical. Love a pun here and there too. I rarely do crowdwork; only written material

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up, I didn’t pay much attention to comedy. I was just busy skateboarding and being a crazy kid outside with my Scarborough friends basically every day. If the Animaniacs or Daria count, probably them

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Bill Hicks, Doug Stanhope, Steven Wright, Bill Burr, Hans Kim, Anthony Jeselnik, Mitch Hedberg, and my friends

What is your pre-show ritual?

Anxiety and gratitude. Water. Notes on the mic hand

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Corner Comedy Club. To me, it’s the ideal spot. Cozy, I like the lighting and look, with fun vibes every time. I don’t need The Apollo

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Not sure if I’m proud per se, but one of my jokes I love saying is about Hole vs. Nirvana. The implication of their history in conjunction with play on words rolls off my tongue like how Frank McCourt must’ve felt in Angela’s Ashes about reciting Shakespeare

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live, seeing someone I’ve never seen and hearing a fresh take. Or maybe while doomscrolling Instagram

Tell us a joke about your city.

Surviving

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I produce shows here and there. Next show is at our wonderful midtown BBQ spot, the place has been there for decades

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Kendelle Labella, hardest working comic I know from Groove Bar