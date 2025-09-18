Whether you are looking for whitewater rafting in Quebec or whitewater rafting in Ontario, there are companies near Ottawa that can service both. Looking for an unforgettable adventure this summer? Whitewater rafting combines thrilling rapids, breathtaking scenery, and outfitters who know how to deliver both excitement and safety. Whether you’re after a family-friendly float, a high-adrenaline ride, or a multi-day adventure, there are fantastic rafting options within a short drive of the city.

For those coming from Toronto, the Ottawa Valley rafting region is about a five-hour drive, which makes it a good destinations for those looking to make a weekend out of it. I had the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid from the Mazda press fleet for the trip, and it turned out to be a perfect match for the journey. It was comfortable on the highway and right at home on the dirt and gravel roads with their trail setting. I am also always amazed by the mileage of the hybrids compared to their gas counterparts.

If you are planing on spending some time in the region, many rafting companies also offer accommodations, making it easy to extend the adventure without much extra travel. On this trip, we stayed at Wildwood Nature Escape on the Coulonge River, a peaceful spot that was just a short drive from several of the rafting destinations.

Now for the list. Here are some of the best places to go whitewater river rafting near Ottawa. Let us know if I missed any so we can visit them and update the list.

Where to go whitewater rafting near Ottawa

1. OWL Rafting

Location: Foresters Falls, ON

Website: owlrafting.com

OWL Rafting has been family-run since 1981 and is known for combining adventure with comfort. Guests can choose from low-, medium-, and high-intensity rafting trips, and each day ends with a relaxing pontoon boat ride and BBQ dinner on the river. With on-site camping and cabin rentals, OWL makes it easy to turn your rafting day into a weekend escape.

2. Wilderness Tours Adventure Resort

Location: Foresters Falls, ON

Website: wildernesstours.com

Wilderness Tours is the largest rafting resort in Canada and one of the most popular destinations for rafting enthusiasts. They offer trips ranging from family floats to extreme whitewater adventures. Off the water, the resort provides mountain biking, bungee jumping, live music, and a variety of dining options. Accommodations include camping, rustic cabins, and deluxe lodging, making it ideal for groups and multi-day getaways.

3. Ottawa City Rafting

Location: Ottawa, ON

Website: ottawacityrafting.com

For a quick and accessible adventure, Ottawa City Rafting offers a 2.5-hour guided trip along the Ottawa River, right within city limits. You’ll paddle through fun rapids, float past Parliament Hill, and even have the chance to try cliff jumping. This is the perfect choice for families, beginners, or anyone looking for a unique way to experience the capital without leaving town.

4. Esprit Whitewater Rafting

Location: Davidson, QC

Website: whitewater.ca

Esprit is a standout choice for those who want maximum adventure. It’s the only outfitter that offers rafting on both the Main and Middle channels of the Ottawa River in a single day. Their smaller, sporty rafts create a more exciting, up-close experience with the waves. Beyond rafting, Esprit also offers riverboarding, kayaking, and combo adventure packages that include ziplining or bungee jumping.

5. RiverRun Rafting & Wilderness Resort

Location: Foresters Falls, ON

Website: riverrunrafting.com

RiverRun offers a balance of wild rafting trips and family-friendly options, making it accessible to all ages. Its location along the Ottawa River provides beautiful shoreline views, and the resort also offers hiking trails and forest exploration for those who want to extend the adventure. Guests can stay overnight in campsites or rustic cabins, giving plenty of flexibility for group sizes.

6. Rafting Momentum

Location: Bryson, QC

Website: raftingmomentum.com

Rafting Momentum has a welcoming atmosphere that appeals to first-timers and seasoned rafters alike. Their packages include full-day rafting trips with meals and camping, as well as add-on partner experiences like vineyard visits, aerial parks, or spa treatments. With options for “Adventure,” “Classic,” and “Family” rafting, it’s a versatile choice for groups of all kinds.