Lilith the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

At 6 years old, this lovely large-breed girl is all about the simple joys in life-soft places to nap, slow walks filled with sniffing adventures, and, most of all, cuddles with her people. Lilith has a calm, easygoing presence and greets everyone she meets with a sweet, gentle demeanour that quickly wins hearts (despite her impressive size!).

She’s the kind of companion who reminds you to slow down and enjoy the little things. Walks with her aren’t about distance-they’re about taking your time, exploring the world through her nose, and appreciating each moment together.

When it comes to other dogs, she prefers a thoughtful approach. She would do best with slow, mindful introductions and a family who understands her need for space and advocacy in social situations. With the right support, she can navigate her world comfortably-but she’ll rely on her humans to help set her up for success.

After everything she’s been through, what she wants most is a peaceful, loving home where she can truly exhale. A cozy spot to rest, a steady routine, and people who will prioritize her comfort, her pace, and her need for calm companionship.

If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate companion to share quiet moments, gentle walks, and lots of cuddle time, she might just be your perfect match.

Lilith

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.