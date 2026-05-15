Five Minutes With: Folk-Pop Musician Irish Millie

Irish Millie is a 19-year-old Canadian fiddler, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer from Peterborough, Ontario, known for blending East Coast energy, bluegrass drive, and contemporary folk storytelling. A seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award nominee, she earned two 2026 nominations for her EP Between Then and Now—Young Performer of the Year and Single of the Year for “You Were There.” Her earlier album, Grace, also received national recognition, alongside multiple Folk Music Ontario nominations.

Millie has performed across Canada, the United States, and Europe, including appearances at the Peterborough Folk Festival, Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival, Market Hall Performing Arts Centre, and for audiences of over 10,000 at Peterborough Musicfest. In 2026, she was selected as the North2North Breakthrough Artist, representing Canada at Lilla By Festivalen in Sweden.

A dynamic live performer, she most often appears as a duo with her father, Murray, on guitar, delivering high-energy sets filled with original music, traditional influences, and heartfelt storytelling. Currently studying Music Industry and Technology at the University of Toronto Scarborough, Millie continues to grow as both an artist and emerging voice in the Canadian folk scene.

Name:

Irish Millie

Genre:

Folk/Pop

Founded:

2015

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

GRACE

Latest Single:

Allison

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Natalie MacMaster

Favourite musician now:

Koe Wetzle

Guilty pleasure song:

Strangers – Ethel Cain

Live show ritual:

Pre- Show Dance

Favourite local musician:

Melissa Payne

EP or LP?

Selected Discography

Between Then and Now (EP)

The Trilogy (EP)

The Receivers (EP)

Early bird or night owl?

I’m a night owl because that’s when everything quiets down enough for me to hear myself clearly. The distractions fade, the world softens, and that’s when melodies come easiest, and stories feel closest to the surface. There’s something about the stillness of the night that makes creativity feel more honest, more open, and a little bit magical.

Road or studio?

Road. There’s nothing like playing live and feeling a room connect to the music in real time. Every show is different, every crowd brings something new, and that energy pushes me to be better. The road is where the music actually lives.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! I have a really exciting season ahead. I’m currently promoting my EP Between Then and Now, which earned two 2026 Canadian Folk Music Award nominations for Young Performer of the Year and Single of the Year.

I’m also working on a brand new album titled Can You See Me, which I’m incredibly excited about. This project feels like a big step forward for me artistically, exploring more personal storytelling, new sounds, and a deeper sense of who I am as both a musician and a songwriter.

Alongside that, I’ll be heading to Calgary in April for the CFMAs, and then to Sweden in June to represent Canada as the North2North Breakthrough Artist at Lilla By Festivalen. I also have a full summer tour planned across the East Coast, Ontario, and Quebec—with more dates to be announced soon.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow along and stay up to date here:

Website | EPK | Spotify | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Jim’s Pizza & Pasta—it’s a local favourite and always hits the spot.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Murray Street – Same name as my father/guitarist.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

My favourite park is Del Crary Park. It’s right on the water and has such a beautiful, peaceful energy, but it’s also where so many concerts and community events happen. It really feels like the heart of Peterborough, especially in the summer.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Market Hall Performing Arts Centre. It’s an incredible listening room with such a warm atmosphere, and it’s always special to perform there—it feels both intimate and professional at the same time.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Maars Music. It’s such a staple in the local music community, and the staff are always so knowledgeable and supportive of musicians.