“A Day in the Life” with: Multidisciplinary Artist Azaria Niko

From the moment Azaria Niko entered this world, I knew she was destined to light it up in her own unforgettable way. As her mother, I’ve had the privilege of watching her grow into a woman who is as determined as she is dynamic. Azaria has always possessed a natural confidence — the kind you can’t teach — paired with a work ethic that continues to amaze me. When she sets her heart on something, she pursues it fully, with courage and grace.

She is creative, expressive, and never afraid to take up space. Whether she’s performing, building her brand, or stepping into new opportunities, Azaria moves with intention and authenticity. What makes me most proud isn’t just her ambition, but her resilience. She has faced challenges head-on and turned them into stepping stones toward something greater.

Behind the spotlight is a thoughtful, strategic young woman who understands the power of growth and reinvention. She dreams big, plans smart, and executes boldly. Watching her evolve into someone who inspires others simply by being herself has been one of my greatest joys.

Azaria Niko isn’t just chasing success — she’s creating her own lane, and I couldn’t be prouder to call her my daughter.

-Written by Mama Care

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I reside in Mimico, right by the water. It’s a wonderful place to live. There are farmers’ markets from the Spring to the Fall with quality produce. I love to go for a run in the morning; there are so many paths you can take.

What do you do?

I’m a multi-hyphenate creative and entrepreneur: a signed model with Elite Model Management, actress and stuntwoman, music artist, dancer and instructor, and equestrian, while also building businesses, finishing my final year in Business Management, raising my twin daughters, and bringing faith, humour, and heart into everything I do.

What are you currently working on?

I have dedicated myself to a comedic social experimental show called Rogue Psychology, which is a must-watch! I am John’s friend, helping him navigate the world and conquer issues that need solving. The show is hilarious, and I cannot wait for the world to tune in.

Where can we find your work?

I am on IMDB and you can follow my Instagram