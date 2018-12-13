Recent News

Vintage Photographs of Toronto Corner Stores and Intersections

December 13, 2018 Joel Levy History, The City

I love browsing the Toronto Photo Archives as well as the Toronto Public Library Archives to look at old images of our city to compare street corners and corner stores from the past to what they looks like now using Google Street View.

I recently spent a few hours browsing the images stored on their servers to see if I could find some gems. As per usual, the archives did not disappoint, giving me a plethora of incredible images to wonder at.

Check out these old images from Toronto and feel free to compare them to Google Street View on Google Maps.

There are a few images that we could not figure out, let us know if you have a location on them.

1900 - Bay and Wellington
1910 - Bay and Adelaide - Looking NE
1910 - NW Corner Adelaide and Bay
1913 - Yonge and Richmond
1919 - King and Bathurst - Piano factory
1919 - Yonge and Shuter NE corner
1920 - Avenue RD and Bloor
1922 - SW Corner Dundas and Pacific Ave.
1925 - Front and York
1927 - Kingston Rd and Birchcliff
1930 - SW Corner Davenport and Dupont
1930? - Queen and Yonge
1931 - NE Corner Spadina and College
1937 - NE Corner Broadview and Queen
1950? - Brock and Muir
1952 -yonge and Dundas
1956 - Eglinton and Laird
1959 - Avenue and Davenport
1959 - Yonge and Adelaide
1960? - Corner Store in Residential Neighbourhood
1967 - Dempsey Brothers Store - Yonge and Sheppard
1967 - Lawrence and Weston Road
1967? - Yonge and Mill St - York Mills Skating Rink
1968 - NW corner Jane and Lawrence
1969 - Bay and Bloor SE Corner
1972 - Bay and Dundas
1972 - Bay and Gerrard.
1972 - Bay and Hayter
1972 - Bay and Piper
1972 - Bay and wilton
1972 - Bloor and Balmuto
1972 - Bloor and Jarvis looking SW
1972 - Church and Carlton
1972 - Dundas and McCaul
1972 - Dundas and Seaton
1972 - Dundas and Victoria
1972 - Dundas and Victoria copy
1972 - Elizabeth and Gerrard
1972 - Jarvis and King
1972 - Jarvis and Mt Pleasant
1972 - King and Frederick
1972 - Parliament and Front
1972 - Spadina and Adelaide
1972 - Spadina and College looking NE
1972 - Spadina and College looking south west
1972 - Spadina and Front
1972 - SPadina and Harbord
1972 - Spadina and Harbord copy
1972 - Spadina and Queen
1975 - Church and Richmond
1977 - Ontario and Dundas East
1980s - Site of CBC building John and Front
1982 - NW Corner Yonge and Temperance
If you are interested in checking out some images on the archives, visit their website here.

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1390 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

