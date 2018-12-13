Vintage Photographs of Toronto Corner Stores and Intersections

I love browsing the Toronto Photo Archives as well as the Toronto Public Library Archives to look at old images of our city to compare street corners and corner stores from the past to what they looks like now using Google Street View.

I recently spent a few hours browsing the images stored on their servers to see if I could find some gems. As per usual, the archives did not disappoint, giving me a plethora of incredible images to wonder at.

Check out these old images from Toronto and feel free to compare them to Google Street View on Google Maps.

There are a few images that we could not figure out, let us know if you have a location on them.

If you are interested in checking out some images on the archives, visit their website here.