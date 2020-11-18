Canadian made gifts under $50

Holidays are fast approaching and last-minute shopping may not be the best option for our pandemic times. We’ve been on the lookout for some of the most thoughtful Canadian made gifts that are all under $50 and won’t also hurt our wallets. Here are some ideas so you can get a head start and maybe get you into the holiday spirit …

Toronto Public Library Limited Edition Puzzle: ($50) Limited edition puzzles with proceeds directly benefitting Torontonians. Funds will help to ensure vulnerable members of the community have access to the internet, technology, and will support the Library in helping to close the gap created by the digital divide. Available now for pre-order, the Toronto Public Library puzzle features all 100 branches across the city! The cost of this puzzle includes your donation to The Toronto Public Library.

Working from home seems like it will continue into next year which means many of us are revisiting our spaces. We’re taking a look at our walls behind us in our zoom calls. Time for a refresh? A quick update with a new print can help refresh. We discovered Charisma Panchapakesan (Toronto by Hand) with the One of Kind Show and love her artwork. Her work reinterprets everyday moments and themes that reflect Toronto’s urban environment. Prints include Toronto’s unofficial mascot Racoon (8″ x 10″ $20), the infamous white squirrel ($20). There are also architectural beauties, TTC streetcars and more.

We’re feeling like we need to inject a bit of sunshine into our days and one delicious way to get a dose of goodness is a case of cold press juices and smoothies from La Presserie. We currently crushing over the seasonal limited-edition Cranberry Maple Berry (6 bottles for $30) a beautiful nod to Canada’s fall harvest season. Many great flavours or also available in popular sampler packs and there are a few created for little ones and their often picky palates (yes, they passed the yummy test, too!). All-natural artisanal smoothies are made from 100% fruits and vegetables. They do not contain any artificial ingredients, are dairy-free, vegan and crafted in a peanut-free facility. The juices also do not contain added water, sugar or preservatives. Free shipping or available in various fine food retailers.

File this one under “I didn’t know I needed that” until I saw it. This scent blocking and lock secured pouch is ideal for their stash of whatever (well, you know what) to keep things safely stored. But really, we could think of many great uses for this. Designed for Erbn Green ($32). There are other beautiful modern accessories in the line as well as specialty teas, gummies, CBD products, drinks, fancy rolling papers and more.

For bakers young and old, this bake your own Gingerbread cookie kit ($35) from Toronto bakery Le Dolci comes with cookie dough, cutters, royal icing and sprinkles. Everything you need to have a perfect snowy afternoon activity. By the way, the recipe is one of the best ones we’ve tried so far! They also deliver across Canada. Want to make it into a fun holiday party? You can also book one of their bakers for a virtual guided lesson.

Minimalists love Toronto-based design house Hoi Bo for their clean structural lines and beautiful fabrics. Pure and simple beauty for everyday. This Linen Novella Tote ($46) is perfect to carry your daily needs for zen moments. It’s strong and made of all-natural fibres like their breathtaking line of clothing. Handcrafted in their Toronto studio. Shop also located in Distillery District.

Just one look at these morsels makes us drool! Almost too pretty to inhale are these decadent chocolate bon bons created by Kata Ambrus under her signature brand Chocolat de Kat. Each piece is a work of art created masterfully. Kata dreams up these wildly delicious flavours like Rum Nog, Pear Jasmine, Yuzu Caramel in small-batches at her small alcove inside a coffee shop in Toronto. Okay, she also has flavours like Salted Caramel, Hazelnut Praline, and Key Lime Pie. Her advent calendar is super popular – we may just need to indulge ourselves! Customized gift boxes are available (9 pieces for $24). Local pick up available. Shipping also available across Canada.

Gallery Indigena is a beautiful gift shop and gallery located in the Distillery District that is focused on Inuit Sculptures and Prints, Iroquois Sculptures, Paintings, North West Coast Masks and Wood Art. They carry a collection of beautiful porcelain art mugs featuring works by artists including Ryan Cranmet, Maynard Johnny Jr., and Trevor Angus ($15.95 each).

Touchy Feely Hand Care Set($35) by Cocoon Apothecary (Kitchener, Ontario): Since we’re washing our hands A LOT these days this small batch, vegan, all-natural gift set is a thoughtful gift. Made with ethically sourced ingredients.

Jewellery with purpose By Annalay: a Toronto family-based business that centres around personal self-empowerment. Founder Annalay Ajooway, came to see the beauty and grace involved in the journey of pursuing personal passions, dreams and aspirations. The line was created to inspire people to go for their dreams and goals. Wonder Woman Ring ($45)

If you know someone who is a Maple Syrup aficionado (or claims to be), Blackbird Vintage Fines in the Distillery District has sourced a great selection of hard to find liquid gold from across the country. Find Tuthillton Bourbon Maple Syrup (from $6.95), Kinsip Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup ($29.95), Cosman & Webb Organic Maple Syrup (from $12.95), and Jakeman’s Maple Syrup ($15). Shipping available.

For any cookie monsters you know, this sweet Cookie Tree is a welcomed bundle of joy during this season. The Sweet Escape Patisserie (located at the Distillery District) offers this delight in a choice of cooking flavours including Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread, and Chocolate Sugar Cookie. (small $24, medium $46, and large is $96)

Self-care is top of mind these days and if you’re stuck on what to get someone then check local retailer Logan + Finley for a selection of items for every day but we also love their Simple Luxuries Self Care Surprise Box ($50) that includes an assortment of items that anyone will appreciate. The shop features thoughtfully chosen, well designed, ethically sourced, sustainable clothing and accessories, waste solutions, skincare, cleaning products, food storage. They ship across Canada using SHOP (Shopify) app for handy tracking.

For soda lovers, The CountyBounty Artisanal Soda Co., makes hand-crafted and really special flavours using locally grown Ontario fruits and sweetened with fair trade cane sugar. Based in Napanee, the soda is made in small batches with love. Truly the best soda we’ve ever tried. Flavours include seasonal specialties as well as a few of our favourites Raspberry & Lime, Strawberry Basil, and Lavender Lemon Basil. Pssst…great for cocktail mixes too! Mix & Match a 12 bottle case ($34) or splurge a little more for their Holiday Soda Box that includes some seasonal flavours.

Someone on your list who loves all things super kawaii? If cute stuff like stuffies, stationery, pins are in their vocab then you’ll want to jump on the opportunity to nab a December box ($35) from Toronto’s Queenie’s Cards located on the Danforth. The graphic designer that is known for her super punny celebration cards also has a line of plush, apparel, and accessories. The surprise one-time box is filled with surprises guaranteed to make anyone smile. Subscriptions are also available. The content of the box varies. (shown is an example of a previous box created)

Sniffany & Co, carries fun and great quality collection of treats and lifestyle ware for our furry friends. The holiday countdown can be just as exciting for the pets with this popular Advent Calendar by Bosco & Roxy ($34.99). The gourmet treats are made with human-grade ingredients (no meat) and all made in Canada. More pet gift ideas are coming up in a future post but we wanted to jump on this one before it sells out.