“A Day in the Life” with Multidisciplinary Artist Pixel Heller

June 7, 2023 Demian Vernieri Artist Profiles, Arts

When I first saw Pixel Heller’s pastel drawings, what struck me foremost was colour – warm, vibrant pops of colour much like the energy that Pixel exudes. Pixel Heller is a multi-media Black artist currently specializing in the Cross-Disciplinary Life Studies program at OCAD University. Her colour palette inspiration comes from the bright colours of the Caribbean. Pixel grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba; her family descended from Trinidad and Tobago islands which plays a significant role in her understanding and exploration of identity. Pixel’s work has been focused on masks. The masks represent empowerment and protection to her identity, culture, and people.

Pixel brings from Winnipeg her exploratory nature to Toronto where she spends much of her time when not in classes visiting galleries or hanging out with her good friends from the student group Almeda Collective. This collective takes its name from a Solange Knowles song called Almeda which is so fitting to the work that Pixel is trying to achieve, being a role model and leading a new generation of Black art & design students.

-Written by Heather Evelyn, OCAD University Library

Pixel Heller
My artwork broadcasted at Yonge and Dundas Square.
Pixel Heller
The opening night of ALMEDA Up to The Sky exhibition in February.
Spending time visiting galleries around Toronto.
Working on a piece in the studio at OCAD U
Presenting an installation for my peers to critique.
Aftermath of an art piece’s creation.
Pixel Heller
Checking out the 2023 Yonge-Dundas Square, Black History Month Digital Exhibition.
Pixel Heller
Here’s me attending one of the many events hosted by OCAD U.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I moved to Toronto in 2022 from Winnipeg MB. I currently live in Downtown Toronto.

What do you do?

I am a multidisciplinary artist and leader of the Black student collective at OCAD U. I also help manage OCAD’s TikTok account for social media representation of the institution.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on establishing myself as an artist as I continue my undergrad degree.

Where can we find your work?

Using my Instagram account I keep all those who are interested updated on my projects, upcoming exhibitions, and more.

My prints are also available on my website.

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 476 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles