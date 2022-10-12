“A Day in the Life” with Mystery Novelist, Diane Bator

Diane Bator is a talented, prolific author who has successfully published 14 intriguing mystery novels in 4 different series. She takes her inspiration for characters from people she meets as well as past lighthearted experiences with family and friends. She was born and raised on a modest rural acreage in Edson, AB. She has always had a love for reading murder mysteries and became a writer after moving to Orangeville, ON while raising 3 young boys.

As a talented writer, she has been able to mentor others as a certified Book Coach (dianebator.ca/book-coaching-and-editing-services) and has three widely followed Blogs (Books We Love Insiders Blog, Headwaters Writers’ Guild, and Escape With a Writer). She has done numerous radio interviews, Podcast interviews as well as Book Coaching sessions where she shares her positive easy-going attitude towards life and all its challenges while helping others succeed in their dream to become published authors. Currently working at Theatre Orangeville, Diane is also dabbling in the works of becoming a playwright. She has a love of life, a wonderful sense of humour, a very approachable and in-touch personality that would tell you – if life gives you lemons, you send them back and ask for something better.

Written by Darryl & Kathleen Rondeau

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’ve lived in Orangeville since 2006 after moving from Edmonton, Alberta.

What do you do?

Aside from writing and publishing 13 mystery novels with a new one on the way in October 2022, I’m a mom of three young men and work for a professional theatre. I am on the Board of Directors for Crime Writers of Canada, and a member of Sisters in Crime. I love to sit on the shores of Lake Huron to write in summers!

What are you currently working on?

With book number 14, Dead Man’s Doll, (book 2 Sugarwood Mysteries which are set in Ontario!) launching in October 2022, I’m doing a lot of social media and other marketing. Also brainstorming for a whole new romance series and a couple of new mystery novels!

Where can we find your work?

The most direct link is through my publisher, BWL Publishing out of Alberta.