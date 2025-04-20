Recipe for Pistachio Baklawa Muffin from East Tea Can

A staple in Toronto’s Middle Eastern food scene, East Tea Can is known for its innovative takes on traditional flavours. Their best-selling Pistachio Baklawa Muffin captures the essence of the beloved dessert, combining nutty crunch, honeyed sweetness, and warm spice into a soft, golden muffin with a crisp, flaky topping. It’s a fun twist on a classic favourite that’s indulgent yet light, perfect for spring brunches or afternoon treats.

Pistachio Baklawa Muffin

Ingredients:

For the Muffin Batter

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 pinch salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup milk

For the Baklawa Filling

1⁄2 cup pistachios

1⁄4 cup almonds

1⁄4 cup cashews

1 teaspoon cinnamon

For the Topping

1⁄2 cup crushed roasted pistachios

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced phyllo dough

Directions:

Prepare the Baklawa Filling

Roast the pistachios, almonds, and cashews for a few minutes until fragrant. Once cooled, rub them with a clean towel to remove the skin. Chop the nuts and toss them with cinnamon. Set aside.

Make the Muffin Batter

Preheat your oven to 365°F (185°C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with liners. In a bowl, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla extract, mixing well. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing until just combined. Pour in the milk and gently mix until smooth. Fold in the baklawa nut mixture, being careful not to overmix.

Assemble & Bake