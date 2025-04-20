Recipe for Pistachio Baklawa Muffin from East Tea Can

A staple in Toronto’s Middle Eastern food scene, East Tea Can is known for its innovative takes on traditional flavours. Their best-selling Pistachio Baklawa Muffin captures the essence of the beloved dessert, combining nutty crunch, honeyed sweetness, and warm spice into a soft, golden muffin with a crisp, flaky topping. It’s a fun twist on a classic favourite that’s indulgent yet light, perfect for spring brunches or afternoon treats.
Pistachio Baklawa Muffin
Ingredients:
For the Muffin Batter
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup milk
For the Baklawa Filling
- 1⁄2 cup pistachios
- 1⁄4 cup almonds
- 1⁄4 cup cashews
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
For the Topping
- 1⁄2 cup crushed roasted pistachios
- 1⁄2 cup thinly sliced phyllo dough
Directions:
Prepare the Baklawa Filling
- Roast the pistachios, almonds, and cashews for a few minutes until fragrant.
- Once cooled, rub them with a clean towel to remove the skin.
- Chop the nuts and toss them with cinnamon. Set aside.
Make the Muffin Batter
- Preheat your oven to 365°F (185°C).
- Line a 12-cup muffin tin with liners.
- In a bowl, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs and vanilla extract, mixing well.
- In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing until just combined.
- Pour in the milk and gently mix until smooth.
- Fold in the baklawa nut mixture, being careful not to overmix.
Assemble & Bake
- Scoop the batter into the muffin liners, 3⁄4 full and sprinkle each muffin with crushed pistachios.
- Top with thin slices of phyllo dough (for extra crunch, lightly brush with melted butter).
- Bake on the lower rack for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Let the muffins cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.