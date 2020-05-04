Local restaurants & businesses making Mother’s Day extra special

We won’t be able to take mom out for Mother’s Day but we can have something extra special at home to help celebrate this day. Several restaurants and businesses in Toronto have already planned special offerings to mark the occasion. You still have time to place your thoughtful orders in…and don’t forget about washing the dishes afterwards, that would be great too! Pick up and/or delivery options are available.

KOST: Order up a Mother’s Day basket with DIY coconut pancakes, French Made macarons, a bouquet of tulips, Veuve Clicquot and complimentary Veuve Clicquot branded champagne flutes. There’s also an option to add on baked eggs. No additional ingredients necessary. Available for 2 people ($70 x$15 to add baked eggs) or for 4 people ($125 + $25 to add baked eggs).

Cafe Boulud: Indulge mom with their new 3-course take home menu that includes house-cured duck or the ‘D8’ Caesar Salad, their signature Rotisserie Chicken with Confit Potatoes or Short Ribs with Truffled Pomme Puree and decadent desserts (yes, there’s a chocolate mousse selection in there) hand prepared by the team. $58 per person. Place orders by May 6. Pick up at the Four Seasons Hotel curbside before noon on May 10.

McEwan’s Catering: Offers a delectable array of fine foods to create a fabulous brunch or even an Afternoon Tea delivered to mom. Indulge her at home with dishes like Brioche French Toast, House-Made Pastries, Mini-Quiches, Roasted Vegetable Frittatas, or even Grilled Salmon – ideal for those who prefer an a la carte menu. McEwan’s expert florists can also create lush floral arrangements for an added touch.

Patois Mother’s Day Feast: For moms who love the spices and a hint of the Caribbean. Chef Craig Wong has created an unforgettable meal Includes Beach Shack Lobster “Thermidor”, Jerk Pork Belly Yakisoba Noodles, DIY Doubles Kit, Curry Cauliflower Pickles, Rum Cake Tiramisu and Tropical Surpise Mimosa. $170 feeds 2-3 people. Preorder before May 6 for 10% off.

Shoushin: Chef Jackie Lin has created a very special Omakase Menu for mom that also includes a melt in your mouth Fatty Tuna smoked over Wheatstraw with Caviar and a Deluxe BaraChirashi Zushi with over 16 ingredients amongst the dishes offered. $220 per person. They’ve also partnered with a local florist to add a stunning arrangement for mom. Inquire directly.

Byblos: One of the city’s most loved Mediterranean restaurants pop up uptown and downtown all month with their ‘Masters of the Mediterranean Series’ – Mother’s Day weekend focuses on Byblos Uptown on May 8 & 9 with a $90 that includes several in house favourite dishes. The feast is designed for 2 people – available for pick up. Full details on the menus and other pop up dates (including Patria) on their site.

Bangkok Garden: Surprise mom with her Thai favourites from this iconic restaurant located in the downtown core at The Elmwood Spa. This restaurant was the first in the city to introduce Thai cuisine and culture to Toronto over 35 years ago and is recognized by the Thai Consulate with Premium designation of authenticity. The menu includes spice stir-fries, fresh rolls and curries. Pre-set menus offer easy and complete dinner options starting at $22 per person. Gluten-free and vegan dishes available.

If you’re looking for pastries and lighter (ish) fare…

French Made: Offers their “Build Your Own” Pastry Box with mom’s favourites to the downtown core. Gorgeous flakey and buttery croissants, blueberry danishes, cinnamon buns are just a few on the menu. They also go well with her morning latte – yes, they offer a coffee selection as well. Located at Bisha Hotel. Curbside pick up available or check through food delivery apps.

Butter Baker: Cakes and French pastries are much loved and with contact-less delivery options around Toronto and the GTA, this beautiful shop makes it even easier to celebrate mom. Here you can even order up a pack of 8 free-run eggs to cook up and enjoy (apparently there’s a shortage of eggs in the city). We love their fresh-baked croissants – classic butter is perfection but check what’s baking that’s extra special including their almond walnut – a customer favourite. Their seasonal cake offerings are creamy delicious. For Mother’s Day they are offering the Baker’s berry delicious “Strawberry Shortcake” made with laters of Tahiti vanilla chiffon cake, house-made strawberry jam, fresh strawberries and vanilla creme finished with freshly sliced berries and light strawberry creme.

Bake Code: This modern ‘Euro-Asian’ style pastry shop offers up tasty twists to baked goods. We’re obsessed with their Salted Duck Egg Yolk croissants, Vietnamese Coffee Cruffins, and their Mr. Chocolate Bean buns. Extra special are their cakes – their Japanese Strawberry Shortcake is a hit with moms. Don’t know what to order? Their convenient Grab and Go Bread Box includes six of their house favourites. Free delivery within designated zones with online orders or curbside pick up available. Several locations throughout the city.

For something a little extra…

The Rolling Pin: DIY Gourmet Donut kits is a fun lead up to Mother’s Day. The kit comes complete with the award-winning bakery’s perfectly made rings of bliss along side candies and frosting. The cutest edible activity for the little sweeties. Limited quantities and available May 6 for delivery and curbside pick up May 7 &8. Special for Mother’s Day is their popular Strawberry Cheesecake available only on this day. Call to reserve. Email for details.

Le Dolci: DIY Cookie Decorating Kit is another easy and entertaining activity for families to do with and/or for mom. Kits come with everything you need to get creative. Delivery available or contactless pick up available.

ReBLOOM: Sustainable florist ReBLOOM will host a special Mother’s Day DIY floral arrangement online workshop (live, one hour) with lifestyle expert Gracie Carroll and owner Kalynn Crump complete with flowers delivered (Toronto). Participants will get the tips on how to create professional-looking arrangements and how to make them last. Flowers are sourced from local growers. $65

Tonic Blooms: You’ve heard mom gush over peonies and orchids? Where to get them now? COVID-19 has limited florists and availability. Tonic Blooms is a go-to with convenient delivery. The site helps you navigate the current offerings — and yes, including peonies!