ROM invites kids to help build an archive of present day artifacts

It’s MApril Break and with the latest lockdown we’ve needed to get a little more creative with what to do with the kids. The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has an interesting activity for stay at home days. To mark this moment in time, the ROM is capturing history as it unfolds by asking kids and teens to help build an archive of present-day artifacts for an upcoming exhibition.

This crowd-sourced exhibit gives kids between the ages of 4 to 18 the rare opportunity to share their pandemic experiences and stories through their own original works. It can be a drawing, painting, poem, song or video. Submissions accepted until June 27, 2021.

Each entry will be reviewed by a panel of ROM staff and advisors for consideration in the upcoming exhibition. The showing will be free to the public at the Museum on a later date.

Parents can submit the works on their children’s behalf through social media using the hashtag #MyPandemicStory and tagging @ROMtoronto or can upload directly to www.rom.on.ca/MyPandemicStory

While we were on their site, we’ve discovered some more interesting activities to do including Live shows for kids every Tuesday and exploring the ROM at home (did you know there are 53,166 objects in their online museum cabinets?!) More information can also be found on the site.