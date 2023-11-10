Five Minutes With: Toronto Alt-Pop Singer Adrian Underhill

From starting out as a classical cellist to playing in a cover band in Montreal to building his solo career in Toronto, Adrian Underhill has always embraced life’s transitions. On his latest LP, “After This”, Adrian explores life in a state of flux – uncertainties like funerals, a layoff, a pandemic, and an eviction fuse with joys including the birth of his first child, new friendships formed and the validation of dependable love.

Name:

Adrian Underhill

Genre:

Alternative Pop

Founded:

2012

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

After This (Out Sept. 2023)

Latest Single:

Better Side

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Deerhoof

Favourite musician now:

Francis and the Lights

Guilty pleasure song:

Charlie Puth – Smells Like Me

Live show ritual:

Being very nervous but looking totally calm and collected

Favourite local musician:

Jaunt

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Naturally a night owl but converted to an early bird since I had a kid but I’m not mad about it 🙂

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new album After This just came out!

Where can we follow you?

Koji

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Sunnys Chinese

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Ok, this is a weird one but I’m going to say Commissioners St. in the Port Lands of Toronto. This is where I shot my latest music video and I just like how it’s weird and industrial.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Gotta go with High Park. I live right nearby and I shot the video for Be There For Me there. I love how you can get lost on the tiny trails that snake through it.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall. Such a classic spot and I love that they didn’t scrub it clean of all the vibe when they did the recent renovation.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique for musical instruments in Kensington Market 🙂