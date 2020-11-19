Comedian Dale Boyer Announces Free Online Reading of Clotheswap

Writer, actor, director, and Second City Alumnus Dale Boyer is bringing back The 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival hit Clotheswap for a free online reading November 27th at 8 PM. This week we spoke to Dale to learn more about her!

How would you describe your comedy style?

Dry and Absurd. A teenager I was instructing once got irritated with my calling him out and said “Dry Miss, Dry”… it’s been my motto every since.

Who are some of your influences?

When I was a kid I watched reruns of SCTV constantly. Anytime Andrea Martin went homely and weird I loved it. I didn’t really understand any of the humour as a kid, but I just couldn’t get enough of her. I used to pretend to be Geena Davis staring at people, I still feel myself doing that sometimes in auditions. Steve Martin. Phil Hartman. Tim Curry. Early Tom Hanks freak outs are the funniest.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

If we’re talking stand-ups, I literally memorized Dana Carvey’s HBO special and watched it every day for about a year. I hear myself using timing from that special all the time.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Michaela Coel is everything for me right now. She brings in comedy, the beauty and damage of humankind, tackling difficult topics and conversations and so so so funny. SO FUNNY. Omg I love being surprised by her. A Joy. She writes and produces and elevates and I’m so inspired by her.

What is your pre-show ritual?

This one is easy! Right before a live show or first take on set I always do the same thing. As I stand in my place to start, I rub the bottoms of my feet into the ground and remind myself in the moment that “I am here, I am going to do this” It’s private, doesn’t include anyone else, just me and a reminder that I’m good to go.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform used to be the Tim Sims Playhouse in Toronto. It was the perfect comedy/improv/sketch venue in my opinion. The theatre was wide, the stage was wide and the depth of the audience was shallow. I’ve never played in another place like it… low ceiling, perfect for comedy. Good sound booth raised up. Even when it was half empty it felt packed. The walls felt good and full of energy. I’d love to have a place like that again in Toronto.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Podcasts. Digging into a walk and listening to comedians be genuinely funny as themselves is my salve right now. Nicole Byer talking about dating in the pandemic is keeping me entertained. The fact that it’s a subject I’m not personally invested in shows how truly funny she is.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My hit 2019 Fringe play Clotheswap (co-written with the forever funny Amanda Barker) has been the receipt recipient of Canada Council’s Digital Originals Micro Innovation Grants. This means that you can see an online, one time reading of the piece with the original cast for free on November 27th, 2020 at 8pm, followed by a relaxed talk back: “Swapping in the Age of Covid”. Head to their website or on facebook @clotheswapshow for link. This event is completely free to the public and will include a donation button to raise money for “Sistering”, if anyone has it to give and is so inclined.

Another one of the my plays “Night of the Living Dead Live” very recently started streaming the latest off-West-End London production on BroadwayHD.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram @dalecboyer

Twitter @daleboyer

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I’m obsessed with a few locals on Instagram that are making me consistently laugh right now. Tricia Black is so funny and I think someone should give her a variety show where it is mostly her singing. Anytime Natalie Metcalfe releases a new video I immediately find a quiet place to watch it.

Tell us a joke.

I’m too distracted to tell you a joke, a stranger literally just pooped in my yard.