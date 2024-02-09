PLAY Airlines Launches Discounted Fares for Valentine’s Day

PLAY, the renowned low-cost Icelandic airline, has recently unveiled an enticing Valentine’s Day promotion for Canadian travellers seeking exhilarating getaways to Europe. With daily flights available from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, PLAY offers convenient access to over 26 captivating European destinations through Iceland. This limited-time promotion features discounted fares to select cities for winter, spring, and fall travels.

From February 9-14, Canadian travellers can take advantage of an incredible 20% discount on flights departing from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario. The promotional fares apply to various sought-after destinations, including Iceland, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. This exceptional offer extends to travel dates between February and May 2024 as well as September and December 2024.

To avail themselves of this exclusive deal, travellers can simply apply the promo code PLAYLOVE during the checkout process on the official PLAY Airlines website, flyplay.com. This promotion provides an outstanding opportunity for Canadian adventurers to explore Europe and experience its diverse cultures, historic landmarks, and vibrant cities.

Additionally, PLAY Airlines offers customers the flexibility to customize their flying experience by selecting from three distinct bundle options: Basic, Value, and Flex.

The Basic bundle includes the addition of one personal item to the booking, ensuring a hassle-free journey at a minimal cost.

For travellers seeking additional conveniences, the Value bundle incorporates one personal item, a checked bag, a carry-on bag, as well as priority boarding and middle/back seat selection. This package enriches the travel experience with extra amenities and a seamless boarding process.

Passengers who desire maximum flexibility and convenience can opt for the Flex bundle. In addition to the benefits offered in the Value bundle, the Flex bundle includes the freedom to choose seats anywhere on the plane and the ability to change flight dates without incurring any additional fees. This comprehensive package ensures travellers can adapt their arrangements to accommodate unexpected circumstances or changing schedules.

For detailed information or to make flight reservations with PLAY Airlines, interested individuals can visit flyplay.com/canada-offers. It is important to note that baggage fees may apply, and further details regarding fees and optional services can be found at flyplay.com/baggage-and-optional-fees.

PLAY Airlines continues to strengthen its commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options for Canadian travellers, enabling them to embark on unforgettable journeys to Europe’s most captivating destinations.