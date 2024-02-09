Five Minutes With: Toronto Rock Band M’Grasker

M’Grasker is a coven of humanoid meat sacks forged in the Vats of Creation by Dr. Gorp, himself. Their mission: to Rock. However, they are also permitted to Roll. Human terminology might define them as a “band,” however they would be more accurately described as Biological Property of M’Graskorp Unlimited Enterprises and Subsidiaries of the GlanGlan Group.

After a sufficiently long gestation period in Dr. Gorp’s humong creation tanks, the lovable lads from lab 7 were able to record and write the song, “She’s Drugs,” ahead of schedule/budget. “She’s Drugs” is a song about how love is the only drug we need, except for some of the other drugs we still need.

Name:

M’Grasker

Genre:

Spacerock Partyslop

Founded:

42069 PL (Pre Lyle)

# of Albums:

Three

Latest Album:

M’Grasker

Latest Single:

She’s Drugs

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Ween

Favourite musician now:

M’Grasker

Guilty pleasure song:

There’s no guilt in pleasure

Live show ritual:

Kissing each other on and in the mouth

Favourite local musician:

M’Grasker

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

We love the nightlife, we like to boogie

Road or studio?

Life or death? Light or dark? How can one choose from two sides of the same coin?

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our self-titled album is on the way and you may spot us at The Cameron House if your duneslice is sufficiently creased.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Spotify | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Redacted

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Cummer Ave, for personal reasons

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

If there’s dogs in the park, play ball

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The ol cammy dammy

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Steal your music