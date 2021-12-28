“Five Minutes With” country singer-songwriter, Elyse Saunders

Country music has always felt like home for Elyse Saunders. From the dynamic stages of Toronto to the bright lights of Nashville, she has always followed a path of steadfast determination and artistic inspiration.

A 2021 CMAO nominee for both Female Artist and Rising Star, Elyse was also a Top 5 finalist in CBC Music’s Searchlight competition, a Top 10 finalist in the Corus Radio Summer Song contest, and a finalist in the Boots & Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase.

Elyse Saunders is thrilled to share a new EP, “Free” which hit #2 on the iTunes Country Music Album Charts in Canada and #11 across all genres on release day.

She says, “I created ‘Free’ as a means of bringing joy to others. I want people to listen to it and get excited – not only about the music, but also about embracing their own identity, and finding happiness and freedom in every moment.”

Name:

Elyse Saunders

Genre:

You could say that I’m stadium, positive country with pop, R&B crossover elements.

Founded:

Peterborough, Ontario!

# of Albums:

I’m now at 2 full albums and one brand new EP.

Latest Album:

That’s my brand new EP “Free” named after the title track ‘Free’.

Latest Single:

“Sunshine State of Mind” and it’s all about having a positive mindset and finding paradise with the right person.

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Shania Twain… talk about a female icon who changed the country music industry!

Favourite musician now:

Miranda Lambert – she’s an artist never afraid to try new things and I love her stage show!

Guilty pleasure song:

“I Want It That Way” Backstreet Boys. Turn that baby on and I’ll be right there singing with ya.

Live show ritual:

Get a good night’s rest, wake up with a good breakfast and tea, meditate, listen to music while I do my hair & makeup, review my list of things I need to bring to the show and put them all at the door ready to go. Warm-up my voice to a vocal workout recording on my way to the show. (It’s an awkward thing when I pull up to a red light and people see me doing weird things with my face.)

Favourite local musician:

My buddy, David Boyd Janes! We co-wrote with our friend Craig Brooks on his new single “Til I Found You” as part of his new EP. It seems to be getting some great responses and we have mutual respect for each other’s art and work ethic.

EP or LP?

EP 🙂

Early bird or night owl?

NIGHT OWL… for sure.

Road or studio?

Road! But the studio is an amazing space too.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My brand new EP “Free” is here! My song “Genes” from the EP is currently getting a lot of traction on Apple Music playlists and will be going to radio in January with a brand new music video.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

The Spaghetti Factory, it’s a classic.

Favourite street in your city:

Queen Street West is the best. I recorded my 2nd album at a studio there and at the time I didn’t know Toronto that well. I spent a lot of time going up and down those streets to and from the studio and would always pop into one of the little restaurants or shops after my recording sessions. It’s a historically rich area, is lively, has a wide range of food and shops.

Favourite park in your city:

Trinity Bellwoods is fun! It offers lots of opportunities for activities, picnics and socials hangs with your friends. I never knew a park could be so fun until I went to Trinity Bellwoods.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Horseshoe Tavern

Favourite music store in your city:

Steve’s Music