Five Minutes With: Toronto Indie Rock Musician Ruby Waters

Her mellow manner is entirely disarming and comforting in the best way possible, Ruby Waters is a powerful artistic force set on a path that is wholly her own creation. Ruby’s music is an extension of her truest self—good times, good friends, and honest storytelling. Add in a few cases of beer, some nostalgic riffs, and cutting lyrics and you begin to see the picture clearly. As an independent artist, Ruby has amassed over 50 million streams, with her singles and two EPs, Almost Naked (2019) and If It Comes Down To It (2020), as well as a JUNO Award nomination for Alternative Artist of the Year in 2022. Touring is where Ruby thrives, having previously sold-out headline shows across the US, Canada, Europe and the UK. Looking ahead to 2024, Ruby Waters is poised to captivate fans with the anticipation of a full-length debut and headline tours to follow, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Name:

Ruby Waters

Genre:

I try not to box myself in with genres, but if I had to pick something I’d say indie rock I guess

Founded:

Farmers markets and busking? I’m confused haha

# of Albums:

2 EPs and 1 album

Latest Album:

What’s The Point

Latest Single:

Sour Patch

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Rihanna, Billy Talent, Avril Lavigne, Nirvana (sorry couldn’t pick one)

Favourite musician now:

Right now I’m really into Homebrew, lomelda, Fontaines DC, Tems, and Big Thief. It changes all the time though!

Guilty pleasure song:

I can’t say I have one

Live show ritual:

Tequila shot a few minutes before heading on stage and a lil’ band group hug

Favourite local musician:

Vixu vixu, Bambii, Harper, 4Bats, idk the list goes on forever.

EP or LP?

I don’t even know the fuckin difference to be honest hahaha

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Very tough question but probably the road.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’ve got a whole ass tour in the fall where I’ll be playing my new album across North America. Come through!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

UFO

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I would’ve probably said Queen cause of all the memories and all the epic bars and music venues but it’s been changinggg these days! I’ll go with Dundas. It’s right smack in the middle of Queen/king and College/Bloor, it has the best bars, and heaps of live music spots all around it.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods for life. I’ve spent countless hours with the homies boozing, playing, laughing, crying, you name it. I dunno if Cherry Beach would be considered a park. But if it is, that’s my second pick.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I love the Danforth as a big venue, but if we’re talking local then I gotta say the Baby G or the Garrison.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and Mcquade (Bloor and Ossington). They’ll rent you anything for like 50 cents, it’s great.