County Adaptation Film Festival Launches in PEC

We are still on a cloud with Film Festival season and the next one on our radar is happening in Prince Edward County (PEC). The brand new County Adaptation Film Festival (CAFF) is set for September 27 to 29, and is already buzzing with excitement for this weekend-long film lover’s escape! Perfectly timed with the beautiful fall colours makes this less than two hour drive from Toronto very appealing!

With the theme of “adaptations” this festival lineup goes beyond book to screen. We, as the audience, are encouraged to explore how filmmakers are inspired in their storytelling. Film selections were curated in consultation with the CAFF’s Programming Consultant Diana Sanchez. “We were conscious of creating a balance from new releases like Widow Clicquot to older classic titles like Adaptation, with a range of genres from comedy to punk historical drama and formats from animation to VR. Our goal was to select titles which could really put the writers – the people crafting the adaptations – in the spotlight.

I want people to think beyond books. Literary adaptations are by far the most common form of screen adaptation but what else can an adaptation be? Graphic novels, headlines, dolls? That is an aspect of the conversation that I am particularly interested in exploring as the festival evolves,” said Sanchez.

Details and full lineup of films, events, Festival passes and tickets can be found here at their official website: www.countyadaptationfilmfest.ca

CAFF will take place in various locations including the historic Regent Theatre located on Main Street in Picton. From screenings and special guests to parties and “in conversations and special events, you can do it all or pick what you like! Here is what you can expect…

FILMS TO SEE:

The Festival’s Opening Night Gala Screening on Friday evening is Widow Clicquot and how fitting for PEC — a favourite wine region in Ontario! Adapted from the biography The Widow Clicquot: The Story of the Champagne Empire And the Women Who Ruled It by Tilar Mazzeo, this film about young Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin who marries vintner François Clicquot- yes, who is behind the famous yellow label. The storyline follows how she navigates life from being unprepared to be a mother, a widow and the custodian of a failing family business before the age of 27. Her story is one of resilience and a resounding entrepreneurial triumph. Gourmand recognized Mazzeo’s The Widow Clicquot as the ‘Best Work of Wine Literature in the United States’ for 2008. Special guests Erin Dignam & Tilar J. Mazzeo will be at the screening.

“For a film festival set in the heart of wine country, we knew there would be a wine film in our inaugural program. I am pleased to be opening the festival with Thomas Napper’s film Widow Clicquot adapted from the biography of the same name,” said Alexandra Seay, Founding Artistic Director of the County Adaptation Film Festival.

The historical drama Firebrand by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz will screen on Saturday afternoon. This film follows the life of Katherine Parr, the last of King Henry VIII’s wives. Adapted from Elizabeth Fremantle’s novel The Queen’s Gambit, screenwriting duo Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth create an unconventional filmic reimagining of this historical time; centring on Katherine’s story and the very real dangers she faced being married to a king (played by Jude Law) known for disposing of his wives.

The classic Spike Jonez film Adaptation will screen Saturday evening at The Regent Theatre. This storyline is about a screenwriter who tries and fails to adapt The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean for the screen. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Iain Reid, a bestselling author and screenwriter of screenplays based on his own novels I’m Thinking of Ending Things and FOE.

RU will screen on Sunday late afternoon at The Regent Theatre. Based on the Governor General’s Award-winning novel by Kim Thúy, RU charts the arduous journey of a privileged family fleeing from Vietnam in 1968 and eventually settling in Quebec, told through the eyes of young Tinh. Following the screening, stay for the conversation between Charles-Oliver Michaud (director/screenwriter) and Catherine Hernandez (multi award-winning writer and screenwriter of SCARBOROUGH).

EVENTS TO CHECK OUT:

Friday evening also kicks off with an Opening Party to kick off the three-day event. The public is invited to join in this FREE outdoor celebration at The Armoury Square just steps from The Regent Theatre. Expect programming by the Department of Illumination, food and drink.

On Saturday, Pathways to ReconciliACTION will take place in three locations and will include both ticketed and public events. Start the morning with a traditional Mohawk welcome, screenings of Six Strings (Short) and The Secret Path. There will also be a 30 minute concert by Tyendinaga-based singer and songwriter Jennifer Brant reflecting on Truth and Reconciliation inspired by the traditions, culture and language of the Mohawk/Kanien’kéha. Be sure to also stop into the Lobby of The Regent Theatre to view the residential school survivors exhibition curated by the Tsi Tyónnheht Onkwawén:na Language and Cultural Centre.

The Macaulay Church Museum will also open its doors with “A Path Forward”, an exhibit co-curated by Tsi Tyónnheht Onkwawén:na and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, which explores Truth and Reconciliation in the County. On display will be contemporary Indigenous works of art and opens discussion on the past, present and future of the Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in PEC.

One of the most exciting, and quickly evolving, areas in the County is Base31. During CAFF the arts and cultural hub will host a ground-breaking VR experience in the Sensory Garden. Rooted in Indigenous futurism, Biidaaban: First Light asks users to think about their place in history and their role in a possible future. This will be the third location within the Pathways to ReconciliACTION series.

“In Conversation” events offer insight from those directly involved with the films and special guests have already been confirmed. On Saturday, Mark Sakamoto, author of the National Bestselling book Forgiveness: A Gift From My Grandparents, and Mark Hamilton, Academy Award nominated producer, and creative partner to Deepa Mehta will have an in-depth discussion about the development process of taking this book to screen. Forgiveness: A Gift from My Grandparents is being developed into a feature film, adapted by Mark Sakamoto and directed by Deepa Mehta.

Sunday also hosts another great “In Conversation” event with Tanya Talaga, the critically acclaimed and award-winning author of Seven Fallen Feathers, discusses her latest work The Knowing – a riveting exploration of her family’s story and a retelling of the history of the country we now call Canada – in the context of it being adapted into a four-part CBC narrative docuseries. She is joined by Courtney Montour co-writer and co-director of the CBC series. This ticketed event will take place at The Eddie Hotel & Farm.

If you’re looking for a spot to hang out, then the Festival Lounge at Karlo Estates is worth exploring while you visit. Enjoy some bubbly and check out the gallery display of paintings from THE PEASANTS and a look behind the scenes at the making of the film.

We’re looking forward to visiting during CAFF to enjoy the ever-evolving arts, culture and food scene! Looking for where to stay and eat? See our post here.