Osiris the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Osiris, the adorable bundle of purrs and playful antics! At the shelter, Osiris is a charming little explorer who loves to push into head and cheek pets, making her a true cuddle enthusiast. You’ll often find her rolling around with joy and purring up a storm. She’s so eager to say hello that she’ll leap down from her cat tree, though she might be a bit startled by loud noises and might retreat to safety for a moment. Don’t worry-she’ll be back in a flash, especially if you have a tasty treat on hand, as this foodie feline is incredibly snack-motivated!

In her previous home, Osiris was a fantastic companion to kids and showed a sweet, affectionate side, although she can be a bit shy with newcomers. If you’re looking for a loving kitty who brings a lot of personality and purrs to the table, Osiris is your gal. She can be adopted solo, but if you have space in your heart and home, consider bringing her along with her shy but equally lovable friend, Smokey. Together, they’ll fill your home with double the joy and cuddles!

Osiris

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 10 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

