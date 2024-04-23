Tao the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Tao, the spirited former stray with boundless energy and a heart full of love! This playful dog is a snowball-catching, zoomie-doing enthusiast who’s always up for an adventure. While he thrives in the park, chasing toys and engaging in tug-of-war, Tao may get overstimulated during training, occasionally resorting to mouthing. Despite his exuberance, he’s a sweetheart, displaying moments of calmness and attentiveness, especially during one-on-one interactions.

Tao’s strength is matched only by his playful demeanour, and he can pull hard on the leash, though he’s making progress with harness training. He’s a social butterfly, exhibiting great body language with other dogs and showcasing his puppy-like enthusiasm at every opportunity.

Although he can get a bit jumpy when excited, Tao’s sweetness shines through, with a giddy, wiggly demeanour that’s impossible to resist. With patience, love, and a supply of treats, Tao is sure to thrive in a home where he can run, play, and receive the affection he craves. If you’re ready for a lively companion who’s eager to explore the world with you, Tao might just be your perfect match!

Tao

Breed: German Shepherd, Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

