Marlo the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Marlo, a handsome goofball with a heart of gold! This sweet boy has a love for treats, making him a quick learner in training-especially when snacks are involved. While he might get a bit distracted by birds, bikes, and other dogs (he can be overwhelmed by noise and chaos… but can’t we all!), Marlo’s attention can be maintained or recaptured by his handler with a little encouragement and plenty of treats.

Marlo enjoys his walks, showing off his polite loose-leash walking skills (especially if you pause and restart with him). He loves to work for treats, and can already sit, lay down, and shake a paw. Marlo’s favorite pastimes include chasing tennis balls and playing with his wobbly Kong. He’ll happily bring his ball back-though he might take a few playful moments to hand it over!

Marlo’s beautiful coat and goofy nature make him stand out, and his love for learning new tricks makes him a great companion. He’s waiting for the perfect forever home that appreciates his silly spirit and charm.

Marlo

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback, Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Red

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

