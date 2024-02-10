Rocky the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Rocky! He is a charismatic 1.5-year-old male cat who embodies the spirit of a border collie in feline form. His inquisitive nature makes him the ultimate explorer, always eager to be part of the action around him. Rocky’s adventurous spirit, while endearing, sometimes leads him to unintentionally daring feats, like attempting to conquer a hot stove. A dedicated adopter willing to provide a safe space during cooking times would be ideal for this spirited kitty.

This playful and clever cat has a penchant for engaging activities. Rocky loves interactive play and would thrive in an environment that keeps him mentally stimulated. If his playful needs are met, he transforms into a sweet and affectionate companion, enjoying pets and snuggles once he feels secure.

Rocky comes with a unique set of talents – he knows some cool tricks! He would be overjoyed if his new adopter continued to channel his intelligence and curiosity through ongoing training sessions. This not only helps him stay mentally active but also deepens the bond between Rocky and his human.

Rocky enjoys his solo adventures, so he may prefer to be the only cat in the household. This ensures he receives undivided attention and can fully express his lively personality without any feline competition.

If you’re ready to embark on an exciting journey with a cat who is equal parts curious and cuddly, Rocky is eagerly awaiting a forever home filled with love, playtime, and perhaps a few more tricks up his furry sleeve!

Rocky

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.