Kai the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Kai! His favourite thing is to chill on a sunny window pane or a cat tree. He also loves to play if you can make it an interesting hunting game. He also loves treats. Kai has a lot to say and holds a certification in ‘wide variety of feline vocalization’ from Feline Music School of Canada. Kai is not into new people or strangers. It seems, he took the phrase “stranger is danger” too seriously. He needs some reassurance from his family that strangers are not welcome or he can be kept completely separated when guests come. Kai would also appreciate a quiet home with adults and nice, cozy sanctuary room to feel safe in the new environment. The most important thing to know about Kai is, once he goes past the ‘new = scary’ phase, he blossoms into a sweet cat. A trainer can share some tips and techniques to help him settle down in the new home. Kai comes with post-adoption support.

Kai

Age: 8 Years 6 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

