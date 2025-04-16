“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Choreographer Julia Cratchley

Julia Cratchley leaves a significant mark on the Toronto dance community. With training in both contemporary and classical dance, she completed Arts Umbrella’s Graduate Program under the esteemed Artemis Gordon and Lynn Sheppard in Vancouver. During her time there, she worked with internationally acclaimed choreographers, including Roberto Campanella, Emily Molnar, Serge Bennethon and Robert Glumbek. Julia has travelled across the globe, attending workshops and international intensives as a master teacher sharing her company repertoire.

Julia’s professionalism, creative mind and authenticity are driving forces for her career. In her emerging years, she was an assistant choreographer and dancer with Helix Dance Project, and a co-choreographer for Bridge to Artists. Her unparalleled storytelling has resonated on stage with Toronto and New York-based contemporary dance companies. In 2015, she founded TranscenDance Project, an interactive contemporary dance company committed to bringing accessible, immersive dance performance art to Toronto. The Toronto community has been invigorated and inspired by Julia and TranscenDance Project over the past decade.

In April 2025, Julia and the company will bring to life a new third production, where audiences can roam the acclaimed Great Hall. Voyeurs are invited to get masked and explore the daring retelling of a mythical tale: “Ophis.”

-Written by Kelly Shaw (Dancer with TranscenDance Project)

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in the Yorkville neighbourhood. I love being so close to the subway line but far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

What do you do?

I am the artistic director of TranscenDance Project, an immersive dance company based in Toronto. I also work as a freelance choreographer across Canada.

What are you currently working on?

We are working on our new show, OPHIS, opening in April 2025. OPHIS is a mesmerizing, immersive theatrical experience that reimagines the myth of Medusa and our third new full-length production.

Where can we find your work?

The best place to find us is on Instagram or our website.