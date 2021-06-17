Homegrown Business: GTA Mobile Law Firm MOBILAW®

We recently caught up with a representative of MOBILAW®. A service providing accessible law services to the people of Toronto and the greater Toronto area.

What is your business called, and what does it do?

We are MOBILAW®, the award-winning mobile law firm that provides accessible and convenient legal services to residents of the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) in the areas of residential real estate, wills and powers of attorney. Once it’s time for our clients to sign their documents, a licensed lawyer – not a paralegal – goes directly to meet with them at their home or another place of choice. We offer this service at no extra costs!

What made you want to do this work?

I manage a full-service, traditional law firm that was established almost twenty years ago. Still, in 2019 I decided to also start MOBILAW®. The idea was that I wanted to make legal services more convenient for people of all ages who lead hectic lives or are simply not that mobile. In 2020, when COVID-19 started, we adapted and found a way to adhere to our business model while keeping safety and public health rules top of mind. We customized a Mercedes Benz van and turned it into a mobile office. A plexiglass wall divides the van into two sections – one for the lawyer and one for the client – accessible through different entry points for an environment that allows for truly contactless signing and counsel. After each meeting, a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the van is conducted and personal protective equipment in the form of disposable masks and gloves is provided for those who don’t have their own. With our mobile office, it’s still possible for us to personally meet with our clients in a COVID-safe environment. Not everyone is tech-savvy, and some clients just prefer having the opportunity to ask their lawyer any questions they may have.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Everybody’s life is becoming busier by the day. Since 2020, COVID has forced us all to slow down and spend more time at home, but once our typical lives resume, kids, careers, and family will be just some of the things that each of us has to juggle daily. Days are usually shorter and shorter because we have a never-ending list of things to do. In addition, not everyone can travel. MOBILAW® provides everyone with the opportunity to access in-person legal service, whether you are short on time or you can’t get places.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

All those who value time and convenience are the right fit for MOBILAW®. In general, all those who need residential real estate services and wills and powers of attorney can be considered our demographics. However, I can tell you that our current clients really value two things about MOBILAW®. First, they love the flexibility that the mobile firm gives them. They don’t have to leave their home to see a lawyer in person, get tailored advice and, most importantly, get all the answers they need. Second, they value the impeccable service that that exceptional convenience comes with. We are not the cheapest real estate firm around, but our dedication to our clients and our customer service is outstanding. Don’t take our word for it. Just ask our clients!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We essentially provide our clients with five services: residential real estate buying, selling and refinancing, and wills and powers of attorney. Each service has a base price. When a potential clients ask us for a quote, we send them a list of questions in order to assess their needs and the specifics of their transaction. We then follow up with a conversation to discuss the matter in more detail. The more information we can get about what a client needs and the specifics of their transaction the better we are able to provide an accurate and firm quote for our services.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You will find that there are probably thousands of real estate lawyers in Toronto and the GTHA. I’ve dealt with all esteemed professionals in my career, but what makes MOBILAW® different from the other firms is the convenience, accessibility, and superior customer service it offers. From the start, our clients feel they can trust we will take good care of them and, all around, they just have a great experience.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question, which we get a lot from people who are in the process of hiring a real estate lawyer, is, “Why should I hire you if X lawyer (or law firm) will charge less for the same service?” Our answer is that our fees are transparent and include all the expenses our clients will incur. There are no hidden fees that will be charged later. Because we’ve practiced real estate law for twenty years, we know what to expect on a deal, and we can be accurate when we price our services.

In addition, we genuinely care about our clients. Buying or selling a home or making a will are already stressful and highly emotional experiences. We want to make sure not to add any more stress to what is already an ordeal. Our fees are not the cheapest, but our customer service is unparalleled.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the most challenging part?

We really enjoy getting to know and interacting with our clients. We all have an exciting story that makes us who we are. A new house or a will are essential pieces of that story, and we are always happy when we can assist our clients in making the pieces fit.

At the same time, since the stakes are always high, those situations can also be emotionally charged. Guiding our clients through the emotional part of the deals to make the best decisions for them in that particular situation is not always easy. Still, we are definitely up for the challenge! Our clients truly appreciate that about us.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I don’t know if it’s a joke or a motto … I guess it could be both, and it is definitely a good rule for everyone to follow. “Dance like no one is watching; email like it may one day be read aloud in a deposition!” Unfortunately, I don’t know who the author is, but it’s a good one!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

This part is for you!

Viera Coffee Co.

https://vieracoffee.myshopify.com/