“Five Minutes With” Canadian Rock Heavy Weights Serlin Greaves

For over three decades, Joey Serlin and Daniel Greaves have been making music together, most prominently as the creative force behind The Watchmen, one of Canada’s most successful and beloved rock bands. Now, the pair has started a new chapter as Serlin Greaves, and is taking their creative partnership into previously unexplored territory with their debut album Sad Songs For Sale.
With 12 songs divided almost equally between high-energy melodic rockers such as “Teenage Heart” and “Porch Light,” and beautifully introspective acoustic pieces such as “Love You Less”, “At Home”, and “Seasick,” Sad Songs For Sale presents Serlin Greaves as they’ve never been heard before.
After refining most of Sad Songs For Sale during writing sessions at Motel Bar, the watering hole Daniel owns in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood, work shifted to Joey’s Vapor Music studios where the album was recorded by Ryan Chalmers, who also played drums, with bass provided by Dustin Anstey. The end results show Serlin and Greaves at the top of their game, both as musicians and songwriters. That’s saying a lot, given the duo’s past body of work, which has earned multiple Gold and Platinum-certified status, along with multiple JUNO Award nominations.
Serlin Greaves’ Sad Songs For Sale is more than a gift to those listeners who have stuck by them all these years. It’s also a testament to a lifelong friendship rooted in the timeless spirit of rock and roll.
Name: Daniel Greaves / Joey Serlin
Genre: Rock
Founded: Serlin Greaves – 2020
# of Albums: Serlin Greaves – 1, The Watchmen – 6
Latest Release: Sad Songs For Sale, out May 28, 2021
https://album.link/sadsongsforsale
Latest Single: Teenage Heart
Latest Video: Teenage Heart –
Favourite band as a teenager:
DG: REM
JS: Van Halen, The Who
Favourite band now:
DG: Death Cab for Cutie
JS: Bruce Springsteen
Guilty Pleasure Song:
DG: Theme from The Backyardigans
JS: All Out Of Love – Air Supply
Live Show Ritual:
DG: Jamesons and solitude
JS: Warm up on guitar, push ups, one whiskey
Favourite local artist:
DG: Andy Shauf
JS: Rush
EP or LP?
DG: LP
JS: LP
Early bird or night owl?
DG: Early bird
JS: Both
Road or studio?
DG: Studio
JS: Studio
Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)
August 12th Livestream from The Horseshoe Tavern https://www.showclix.com/event/serlin-greavesqakuZJv
https://www.horseshoetavern.com/e/serlin-greaves-the-watchmen–153662816621/
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
DG: Sneaky nachos
JS: Terroni
Queen or College St?
DG: Queen St
JS: Queen St
Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?
DG: Trinity Bellwoods
JS: High Park
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
DG: Roti
JS: Roti
Where can we follow you?
Twitter: @serlin_greaves / @listentodg
IG – @serlin_greaves
Favourite local Restaurant:
DG: Soto Voce
JS: La Palma, Grey Gardens (last date night before the pandemic)