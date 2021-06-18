“Five Minutes With” Canadian Rock Heavy Weights Serlin Greaves

For over three decades, Joey Serlin and Daniel Greaves have been making music together, most prominently as the creative force behind The Watchmen, one of Canada’s most successful and beloved rock bands. Now, the pair has started a new chapter as Serlin Greaves, and is taking their creative partnership into previously unexplored territory with their debut album Sad Songs For Sale.

With 12 songs divided almost equally between high-energy melodic rockers such as “Teenage Heart” and “Porch Light,” and beautifully introspective acoustic pieces such as “Love You Less”, “At Home”, and “Seasick,” Sad Songs For Sale presents Serlin Greaves as they’ve never been heard before.

After refining most of Sad Songs For Sale during writing sessions at Motel Bar, the watering hole Daniel owns in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood, work shifted to Joey’s Vapor Music studios where the album was recorded by Ryan Chalmers, who also played drums, with bass provided by Dustin Anstey. The end results show Serlin and Greaves at the top of their game, both as musicians and songwriters. That’s saying a lot, given the duo’s past body of work, which has earned multiple Gold and Platinum-certified status, along with multiple JUNO Award nominations.

Serlin Greaves’ Sad Songs For Sale is more than a gift to those listeners who have stuck by them all these years. It’s also a testament to a lifelong friendship rooted in the timeless spirit of rock and roll.

Name: Daniel Greaves / Joey Serlin

Genre: Rock

Founded: Serlin Greaves – 2020

# of Albums: Serlin Greaves – 1, The Watchmen – 6

Latest Release: Sad Songs For Sale, out May 28, 2021

https://album.link/sadsongsforsale

Latest Single: Teenage Heart

Latest Video: Teenage Heart –

Favourite band as a teenager:

DG: REM

JS: Van Halen, The Who

Favourite band now:

DG: Death Cab for Cutie

JS: Bruce Springsteen

Guilty Pleasure Song:

DG: Theme from The Backyardigans

JS: All Out Of Love – Air Supply

Live Show Ritual:

DG: Jamesons and solitude

JS: Warm up on guitar, push ups, one whiskey

Favourite local artist:

DG: Andy Shauf

JS: Rush

EP or LP?

DG: LP

JS: LP

Early bird or night owl?

DG: Early bird

JS: Both

Road or studio?

DG: Studio

JS: Studio

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

August 12th Livestream from The Horseshoe Tavern https://www.showclix.com/event/serlin-greavesqakuZJv

https://www.horseshoetavern.com/e/serlin-greaves-the-watchmen–153662816621/

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

DG: Sneaky nachos

JS: Terroni

Queen or College St?

DG: Queen St

JS: Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

DG: Trinity Bellwoods

JS: High Park

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

DG: Roti

JS: Roti

Where can we follow you?

Twitter: @serlin_greaves / @listentodg

IG – @serlin_greaves

Facebook.com/serlingreaves

serlingreaves.com

Favourite local Restaurant:

DG: Soto Voce

JS: La Palma, Grey Gardens (last date night before the pandemic)

