Angelique the cat needs a new home in the Toronto area

Angelique came into our care with her 7 kittens and now that they’ve grown up and moved out, she’s looking for a place to call all her own.

This sweetheart mother is very loving, but it takes her a bit of time to trust humans. She’s an independent lady and enjoys her alone time – if you’ve ever had 7 babies at one time, you would want a break too!

She enjoys pets around her face and neck, and spending time with her humans, but she’s not the sort of cat to jump up on your lap and demand attention. She’s happy to simply be in your presence by cuddling up next to you on the couch or bed.

As a sweet senior, she’s not too interested in play anymore – although she’ll happily swat at a wand toy for a few minutes. She prefers to lay back, stretch out her body on cozy blanket, and enjoy the warmth from the sun while watching the birds from a window.

She doesn’t have experience living with other cats or dogs, but because of her shy and independent nature, she would prefer to live alone. She might be okay with sharing her space with another older cat with a slow and supervised introduction.

Her ideal home would be a calm, quiet one where she can relax and enjoy her golden years. She is not looking for a rowdy home with tons of action – she’s been there and done that with 7 kids!

Angelique

Age: 12 years 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Large

Colour: White/Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

