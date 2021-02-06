Bruce the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area!

Bruce is the man that you need in your house! He is easy going, comfortable around everyone, and is a social butterfly. Bruce will rub up against your legs, lay in your lap, and loves to be pet by everyone. In fact, he’ll run to the door when someone knocks to see who is coming to visit. One of Bruce’s favourite hangout spots is draped over your shoulder, and has taken some interest in binge watching Netflix.

A few things you should know about Bruce’s health record is that he has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease which can be managed with a special diet, medication, and stress-free home. He also has been diagnosed with FLUTD (feline lower urinary tract disease), but this is not as scary as it sounds. All he needs is a healthy diet and lots of water. We will provide you with all of the information and support you’ll need before bringing Bruce home.

Bruce

Age: 10 years 4 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

If you’re ready to add Bruce to your household, start the adoption process at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process.

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.