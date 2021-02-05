“Five Minutes With” Local Singer-Songwriter Matt Von

Matt Von is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Toronto, Ontario. From releasing his first debut EP titled “New Day” in 2017, Matt has come a long way in remaking and reintroducing his sound to the world. Music has played an important role in Matt’s life ever since he was a little boy. Guitar was the first instrument that he learned, but soon after that he developed a passion for singing which made him into the artist he is today. Matt has collaborated alongside his sister Sarah Jordan, and they developed a brother/sister duo called “Sarah Jordan and Matt Von”. They have released 3 singles together, with their first in March of 2019. The song writing process then continued to develop and improve from that point on. “Crazy” is Matt Von’s first individual single in over 3 years and is excited for his fans to see the new direction he is taking in music. This track was produced by two incredible music talents outside of Canada, who mainly worked on the beat and overall vibe of this single. Hit Music Producer KDel from Denmark, Europe and DCat from Los Angeles, California collaborated with Matt on this new single. Look out for more new music from Matt Von coming soon. This is just the start of something special for this young talent from Toronto.

Name: Matt Von (Real Name: Matthew Giordano)

Genre: Pop, Contemporary, Acoustic Pop

Founded: I have been a solo artist for many years, but overall, in my career have been in a brother/sister duo with my sister Sarah Jordan! In September of this year, I have released my first individual single in 3 years!

# of Albums: 1 (New Day EP – 2017), released 4 singles with my sister and 1 single in September 2020 titled “Crazy”

Latest Release: “Crazy” which is my first single in 3 years

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Either Burrito Boyz or King Slice

Favourite band as a teenager:

Maroon 5

Favourite band now:

It is still Maroon 5, but I also love OneRepublic and Coldplay

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Justin Bieber – As Long as Love Me

Live Show Ritual:

I know it is weird and random, but most of the time before a live show I always yawn. Performing live is my favorite thing to do in the world, but I do not really have a ritual. I just always want to perform my best!

Favourite local artist:

Scott Helman/Shawn Mendes/Justin Bieber

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Definitely pasta from Terroni since I’m Italian!

Queen or College St?

Queen St!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

I have to say Trinity Bellwoods and High Park, since I have not been to the others!

EP or LP?

EP!

Early bird or night owl?

Not an early bird and not a night owl, somewhere in between!

Road or studio?

Road!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Where can we follow you?

