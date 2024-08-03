Bianca the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Are you ready to welcome a touch of elegance into your life? Look no further than Bianca, a stunning 5-year-old long-haired beauty with captivating green eyes that will steal your heart. At first glance, Bianca may appear reserved, hiding her beauty from the world, but underneath her demure exterior lies a heart full of love waiting to be discovered.

Bianca has a weakness for treats – one whiff of a squeeze treat and she can’t resist her curiosity! With a little patience and a lot of love, Bianca will begin to trust you, revealing her playful side and allowing you to indulge her with gentle petting and brushing sessions.

Are you the special someone who can unlock Bianca’s true beauty and provide her with the loving forever home she deserves? Come meet Bianca today and let her enchant you with her grace and charm.

Bianca

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

