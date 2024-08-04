Recipe for Nectarine, Prosciutto and Burrata Salad

Nectarine, Prosciutto and Burrata Salad is a delightful summer dish combining ripe nectarines, salty prosciutto, and creamy burrata. Fresh, easy, and full of flavour, this salad is perfect as an appetizer, side, or light lunch. The simple honey-vinegar dressing adds a burst of tangy sweetness that enhances the vibrant ingredients.

Nectarine, Prosciutto and Burrata Salad

Courses: Salads

Prep: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Organic Apple Cider Vinegar (945 ml)

salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup red onion or shallot thinly sliced

2 large ripe nectarines pitted and cut into thin slices

1 pack Farm Boy™ Prosciutto Salami (100g) torn into large pieces

3 cups baby arugula

6 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Farm Boy™ White Liquid Honey (500 g) or to taste

1 ball burrata, burratina, buffalo mozzarella, or fior de latte torn into large pieces

handful mint leaves

Directions:

In medium bowl, combine Farm Boy™ Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, salt, and pepper. Add onions or shallots and toss to coat. Let sit in the marinade for 10 minutes, until softened. Add nectarines and toss to coat. Let sit in marinade for 5 minutes. Remove onions and nectarines from marinade and reserve. Whisk olive oil and Farm Boy™ White Liquid Honey into vinegar mixture to emulsify. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Arrange arugula, nectarines and onions on platter. Add burrata and Farm Boy™ Prosciutto and drizzle with dressing. Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy!

Chef’s Tips:

* Enjoy this salad with any stone fruit you have, from nectarines to peaches to plums and even cherries, or a combination of these.

* You will have some dressing left, so save it for your next salad.

* This is a great summer salad, very quick to prepare. Use any fresh Italian cheese you have on hand.