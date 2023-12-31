Recipe for Gingerbread Yule Log by Alie Romano

In the bustling city of Toronto, a former model turned baker creates waves in the culinary scene, weaving a story of passion, family, and the joy of sharing through her delectable creations. Alie Romano, the force behind the blog “Baking For Friends“, graciously shares her journey from runway to kitchen. This gingerbread Yule log will become a holiday favourite! The beauty of this cake will wow your guests and it’s simpler to make than it looks! The cake is a soft and airy gingerbread sponge cake, full of spices and molasses! Then it’s filled and iced with a rum-flavoured whipped cream!

Gingerbread Yule Log

Prep Time: 2 hours

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 2 hours 20 mins

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

Sponge Cake

4 large eggs, separated at room temperature

1⁄2 cup (100g) granulated sugar

1⁄4 cup (85g) fancy molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (120g) all-purpose flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Topping

21⁄2 cups (580g) whipping cream

3 Tablespoons icing sugar

3 teaspoons rum extract

Sugar Topping

1 Tablespoon sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 ̊F. Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper and grease the sides of the pan. Set aside.

2. Using a stand mixer on medium speed beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Slowly add sugar (about one tablespoon at a time) and beat on high until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

3. In another bowl (or clean the existing bowl) beat egg yolks and molasses until pale and thickened, approximately 3-4 minutes. Beat in vanilla.

4. In another bowl mix sifted flour, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt together. Set aside.

5. Gently fold egg white mixture into yolk mixture, alternating with dry ingredients. Make three additions of egg whites and two of dry (be sure not to stir the batter but to fold the batter, this will create a light and airy cake).

6. Once combined, spread the batter evenly on the prepared baking sheet and smooth the top.

7. Bake for 10 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched.

8. While the cake is baking, lay out a clean tea towel and dust the surface with icing sugar.

9. Once the cake is baked and still hot, use a sharp knife around the edges to release the cake. Carefully turn the cake over onto the sugared tea towel. Peel off the parchment paper and dust the cake with icing sugar (this is so the cake doesn’t stick to the tea towel).

10. Starting at one of the short edges gently roll the cake with the tea towel. Let the cake cool while rolled up in the towel.

11. Meanwhile, in a large bowl add whipping cream, icing sugar and rum extract. Whip until soft peaks form, set aside.

12. Once the cake has cooled, gently unroll. Top the cake with half the whipping cream and spread out evenly (reserve half the cream to cover the log).

13. Carefully and gently re-roll into a log, making sure not to press out the filling.

14. Using a large serrated knife cut the cake about 2-3 inches from the edge on a diagonal (this will be the branch on your log).

15. Place the larger log on a serving tray to decorate. Now place the smaller log (the diagonal cut) on the side of the longer log, approx. 1-2 inches up the log.

16. Cover the logs with the rest of the whipping cream, leaving the cut edges exposed. Smooth the surface and then using a fork draw random lines down the cake to resemble bark.

17. In a small bowl add sugar, cinnamon and cloves together. Sprinkle over the log.

18. Let cake rest for 30 minutes before serving.

***

Notes:

Cake will last 2-3 days stored in the fridge.

If you don’t have rum extract, you can brush the cake with rum instead.

Decorate with fresh or sugared rosemary and cranberries, see how to make sugared fruit here.