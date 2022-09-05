We had the chance to catch up with Beverley Jenkins, Executive Director of Cabbagetown Art and Crafts, to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Cabbagetown Art and Crafts stages an annual art and craft show in Riverdale Park West. This is the 33rd year of the show, which is community-based, and community-run. Our objective is to promote artisans so they can show and sell their work, as well as create an event that is fun for art enthusiasts, and people of all ages. This year we will have great Jazz musicians (Duncan Hopkins Trio), and kids’ entertainment by Jennifer Kruk, Let the Good Times Roll Family DJ Show. We will also have great food by El Nahual Tacos, Haldi Restaurant, and Mis Amigos. Toronto Public Health will also be holding a Covid-19 Vaccine clinic on-site during show hours.

What made you want to do this work?

This is an outstanding annual event. I have lived in Cabbagetown for more than 25 years and have always enjoyed going to it as a visitor, as well as having been a jury member and exhibitor (oil painter). It is an honour to have been asked to take over as Executive Director this year. With my extensive experience in doing local and global events, I thought this would be a good opportunity to put my skills to work for an event, and a community I love.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

There were no problems to solve. I wanted to continue the legacy of the show’s founder, Randy Brown, as well as bring new exciting activities to the event.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

People of all ages, including art and craft and jazz enthusiasts.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The artists pay a fee to be in the show. Expenses are paid from the fees collected.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

There are a number of people who run and promote events, who work for companies that do this, as well as consultants.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What is your past experience in running and promoting events?

It is a long list, from high-profile global events like Formula One, LPGA golf and the Papal visit to Toronto in 2002, to consumer PR, and not-for-profit local and national-based initiatives.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

When planning an event you visualize how it should be for months ahead. The best part is seeing the event come together on the day. There are always issues to manage at an event, but these can all be resolved.

What are your social media channels?

