Top Ten Most Viewed Photographs of 2017 on Toronto Guardian

Each year, we look back at our website data and find out which of the over 100 photos we posted were viewed the most by our readership. Toronto has so many talented photographers that it is always such a treat to go back through the year and see all the amazing scenes that they have painted for us.

The following photos were placed in order by their total unique views over the usually 24-48 hour period that the photos are shared via social media. It is always interesting to see which photos are viewed the most. They are not always the ones you would expect.

So without any delay, here are the most viewed photographs of 2018 on Toronto Guardian.

#10 – “The City at Night” by Toronto Photographer STB

#9 – Cool Long Exposure Entitled “Swirl” by Toronto Photographer Joel Gale

#8 – “The Beast” by Toronto Photographer Ben Roffelsen

#7 – “Tunnel to the Tower” by Toronto photographer Randy Hoffman

#6 – “Toronto at Night” by Toronto Photographer Hannah Jor

#5 – “a dying kind of day” by Toronto Photographer Andre Dillon

#4 – “Toronto Nocturne” by Local Photographer Ben Roffelsen

#3 – “So Long, CN Tower” by Toronto photographer kotsy

#2 – “Lines” by Toronto Photographer Gary Cummins

#1 – “Fighting Fires” by Toronto Photographer Gary Cummins

To have your photos featured on our website, please join our 500px group and submit your images.