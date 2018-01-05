Recent News

Top Ten Most Viewed Photographs of 2017 on Toronto Guardian

January 5, 2018 Joel Levy Arts, Photos

Each year, we look back at our website data and find out which of the over 100 photos we posted were viewed the most by our readership. Toronto has so many talented photographers that it is always such a treat to go back through the year and see all the amazing scenes that they have painted for us.

The following photos were placed in order by their total unique views over the usually 24-48 hour period that the photos are shared via social media. It is always interesting to see which photos are viewed the most. They are not always the ones you would expect.

So without any delay, here are the most viewed photographs of 2018 on Toronto Guardian.

#10 – “The City at Night” by Toronto Photographer STB

Most Viewed Photographs of 2017

***

#9 – Cool Long Exposure Entitled “Swirl” by Toronto Photographer Joel Gale

Most Viewed Photographs of 2017

***

#8 – “The Beast” by Toronto Photographer Ben Roffelsen

Most Viewed Photographs of 2017

***

#7 – “Tunnel to the Tower” by Toronto photographer Randy Hoffman

Most Viewed Photographs of 2017

***

#6 – “Toronto at Night” by Toronto Photographer Hannah Jor

***

#5 – “a dying kind of day” by Toronto Photographer Andre Dillon

***

#4 – “Toronto Nocturne” by Local Photographer Ben Roffelsen

***

#3 – “So Long, CN Tower” by Toronto photographer kotsy

***

#2 – “Lines” by Toronto Photographer Gary Cummins

***

#1 – “Fighting Fires” by Toronto Photographer Gary Cummins

***

 

To have your photos featured on our website, please join our 500px group and submit your images.

 

 

