A Day in the Life With Actor and Director, Camille Hollett-French

Camille

Camille Hollett-French is an award-winning story teller—as an actor, writer, director, producer, she has fully immersed herself into the world of creation.

Born in Montreal to a Newfie father and Trinidadian mother, she’s got a unique mix of European flair and North American sensibility and hustle. Camille spent her younger years growing up in a Montreal suburb before moving to the Toronto area.

With a diploma in journalism and more than a decade’s worth of theatre and film training, Camille has developed her life around being a creator. Learning about the world through extensive travel has added to her impressive ability to tell stories full of authenticity with a fresh perspective.

Her current project Her Story (In Three Parts) was produced in part by ACTRA’s YEAA Shorts residency and is being shot across the country (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver) to take advantage of Canada’s incredible pool of talent. The series is about the shame associated with sex, sexuality and sexual assault. Camille wrote it and is directing and starring in it. The project is aimed at the international festival circuit.

She recently moved into a converted shortbus to travel the West Coast with her partner and their cat. She splits her time between Toronto and Vancouver.

Taking a load off in rainy Vancouver after a busy six months of travelling.
Getting kisses from Lenny, the world’s most enthusiastic and best-behaved set dog, during a wardrobe fitting for a Hyundai commercial.
Trying not to disturb Heshwanker, our 14-year- old tabby who spends pretty much all his time on the bus sleeping.
With the insanely talented Shahbaz Sharwar, winner of the We Rehearse audition round that Paul and I sponsored to get him to LA to compete in the second Monologue Slam UK LA competition. (And guess what—he won!)
Directing on set of Her Story No. 3: In the Absence of Angels.
Getting a drive to the airport in Toronto from my mother. (Mothers are the best, obviously.)
With lead actor from Her Story No. 2: Hush Little Baby, Bill MacDonald, at a press junket in Toronto for the Reel World Film Festival and YEAA Shorts.
Taking in some snuggles from Zapada (Romanian for “snow”) in Toronto.
True story of the healing process after spilling hot water on myself while making a cup of coffee. (No, it really isn’t makeup.)
***

What ‘hood are you in?

Between my condo on Fort York in Toronto and all over with my old renovated bus in Vancouver.

What do you do?

Actor, writer, director, professional wine drinker and cat squeezer.

What are you currently working on?

I’m directing and starring in a short film series I wrote called Her Story (In Three Parts). It’s about the shame associated with sex, sexuality and assault.

Where can we find your work?

Facebook: Camille Hollett-French
camillehollett-french.com
Instagram: @thiscity0fmine
Twitter: @thiscity0fmine

 

 

