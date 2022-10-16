Apple Orchard Crumb Cake from Chef Lynn Crawford

October 14 was World Egg Day, and to celebrate, the Egg Farmers of Canada sent us Chef Lynn Crawford’s Apple Orchard Crumb Cake recipe to share with our readers. Enjoy!

Apple Orchard Crumb Cake

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 1 hour

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

Crumble

– ⅓ cup (75 mL) quick-cooking oats

– ½ cup (125 mL) all-purpose flour

– ¼ cup (60 mL) brown sugar

– ¼ tsp (1.25 mL) salt

– ¼ cup (60 mL) unsalted butter, softened

Apple Filling

– 3 cups (750 mL) McIntosh apples, peeled or unpeeled, seeded and diced

– 1 cup (60 mL) brown sugar

– 2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

Cake

– 1 ¼ (310 mL) cup all-purpose flour

– ½ tsp (2.5 mL) ground cinnamon

– ½ tsp (2.5 mL) baking soda

– ½ cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, softened

– ¾ cup (175 mL) brown sugar

– 2 eggs

– ¼ cup (60 mL) sour cream

– Icing sugar, for dusting

– Caramel sauce, for drizzling (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Butter the sides of an 8-inch (30 cm) springform pan with a removable bottom and line the bottom with parchment paper.

To make the crumble, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar and salt in a bowl. Add the butter and combine just until the dry ingredients are moistened. Set aside.

To create the apple filling, combine the diced and peeled apples, brown sugar and lemon juice in a bowl. Set aside.

To make the cake, combine the flour, cinnamon and baking soda in a bowl.

In another bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer. Add the eggs, one at a time and beat until combined. With the mixer on low speed, add the dry ingredients alternating with adding the sour cream until smooth.

Pour the batter into the springform pan. Drain the apple filling slightly and arrange it over the cake batter in the pan. Top with the crumble.

Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of the cake comes out clean. Let cool slightly before unmoulding. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Once the cake has completely cooled, generously dust with icing sugar and/or drizzle with caramel sauce.