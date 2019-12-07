“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Photographer Katrina Cervoni

Katrina Cervoni is a Canadian photographer whose work playfully merges fashion and absurdity. Cervoni’s eye for art direction guides her meticulous construction of offbeat visual compositions. One of the defining skills of her style lies in Cervoni’s ability to capture her subjects at their most unguarded and natural.

Her photographs have the ability to transport the viewer, acting equally as a window into a surreal world and as a mirror into the very real moments of every day that are often unacknowledged.

Written by musician Peter Beales.

What ‘hood are you in?

I’m currently prepping for a move. Within the years I’ve lived in Toronto, I’ve always lived around Christie Pits. Now I’ll be moving to around Parkdale, which’ll be a nice change I hope.

What do you do?

I’m a photographer who mostly works in fashion.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a collaboration with artist and long-time friend Renee Dykeman, who makes freaky, tactile and stunning work. I’m also finishing up a project for the newest version of Snapchat’s Spectacles—which are sunglasses that have built-in cameras and produce 3D gifs using in-app software.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on my website and Instagram.