“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Photographer Katrina Cervoni

December 7, 2019 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts, Photos, Visual Arts

Katrina Cervoni is a Canadian photographer whose work playfully merges fashion and absurdity. Cervoni’s eye for art direction guides her meticulous construction of offbeat visual compositions. One of the defining skills of her style lies in Cervoni’s ability to capture her subjects at their most unguarded and natural.

Her photographs have the ability to transport the viewer, acting equally as a window into a surreal world and as a mirror into the very real moments of every day that are often unacknowledged.

Written by musician Peter Beales.

Katrina Cervoni - I shoot mostly film and spend a lot of time with my negatives. Never-ending scanning and organizing.
Katrina Cervoni – I shoot mostly film and spend a lot of time with my negatives. Never-ending scanning and organizing.
Katrina Cervoni - I love to cook and eat — they're both my favourite forms of procrastination. These lemons were from a lavender & lemon loaf I made.
Katrina Cervoni – I love to cook and eat — they’re both my favourite forms of procrastination. These lemons were from a lavender & lemon loaf I made.
This was on set recently (my set assistant for the day/boyfriend, Peter, putting together a backdrop)
This was on set recently (my set assistant for the day/boyfriend, Peter, putting together a backdrop)
I love going to drag shows and photograph them often. This is drag superstar Kim Chi performing in Toronto.
I love going to drag shows and photograph them often. This is drag superstar Kim Chi performing in Toronto.
Probably the most realistic depiction of my daily life: my cat Soupy screaming at me.
Probably the most realistic depiction of my daily life: my cat Soupy screaming at me.
My friend Shelby (who had just finished hand modelling for a shoot in collaboration with Mel Contant) holding a glass of wine as we celebrated after shooting.
My friend Shelby (who had just finished hand modelling for a shoot in collaboration with Mel Contant) holding a glass of wine as we celebrated after shooting.
Katrina Cervoni - ride my bike almost everywhere.
Katrina Cervoni – I ride my bike almost everywhere.
Katrina Cervoni - Working freelance from home means that when I feel stuck/am in the mood to procrastinate, I can take photos. One of my favourite things to photograph is flowers that I 'borrow' from people’s gardens.
Katrina Cervoni – Working freelance from home means that when I feel stuck/am in the mood to procrastinate, I can take photos. One of my favourite things to photograph is flowers that I ‘borrow’ from people’s gardens.

What ‘hood are you in?

I’m currently prepping for a move. Within the years I’ve lived in Toronto, I’ve always lived around Christie Pits. Now I’ll be moving to around Parkdale, which’ll be a nice change I hope.

What do you do?

I’m a photographer who mostly works in fashion.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a collaboration with artist and long-time friend Renee Dykeman, who makes freaky, tactile and stunning work. I’m also finishing up a project for the newest version of Snapchat’s Spectacles—which are sunglasses that have built-in cameras and produce 3D gifs using in-app software.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on my website and Instagram.

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1779 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

Related Articles