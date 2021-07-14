“A Day In The Life” With Documentary Film Maker Brent Hodge

Brent Hodge is a Canadian Screen Award-Winning documentary filmmaker who specializes in comedy and pop culture documentaries. His style is to find humour in everyday life and showcase it in his films. He’s traveled all over the world making films for over a decade now and runs his film company Hodgee Films.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Usually near the airport flying in and out.

What do you do?

I’m a comedy/pop culture doc filmmaker, and cat dad.

What are you currently working on?

We just finished a documentary called ‘The Holy Game’ about a league of priests within the Vatican who play an annual soccer tournament

Where can we find your work?

The Holy Game is coming to Crave TV on June 28th! You can also find me on Instagram | @_hodgee | @hodgeefilms for updates on new releases etc…