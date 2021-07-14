“A Day In The Life” With Documentary Film Maker Brent Hodge

July 14, 2021 Julian Swift Artist Profiles, Arts, Film

Brent Hodge is a Canadian Screen Award-Winning documentary filmmaker who specializes in comedy and pop culture documentaries. His style is to find humour in everyday life and showcase it in his films. He’s traveled all over the world making films for over a decade now and runs his film company Hodgee Films.

Freaks and Geeks.
Brent Hodge
Freaks And Geeks.
Brent Hodge
Making movies.
Brent Hodge
Makin movies.
Brent Hodge
Me and my cat named Barf.
Longboarding the streets of toronto with no shoes has become a new hobby of choice.
Brent Hodge
On set of The Holy Game.
New documentary by Hodgee Films entitled The Holy Game. Released on Crave June 28th 2021.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Usually near the airport flying in and out.

What do you do?

I’m a comedy/pop culture doc filmmaker, and cat dad.

What are you currently working on?

We just finished a documentary called ‘The Holy Game’ about a league of priests within the Vatican who play an annual soccer tournament

Where can we find your work?

The Holy Game is coming to Crave TV on June 28th! You can also find me on Instagram | @_hodgee | @hodgeefilms for updates on new releases etc…

 

 

 

 