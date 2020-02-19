“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Marnie Breckenridge

February 19, 2020 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts, Performing Arts

Marnie Breckenridge is a soprano and actor based in San Francisco via New York via Napa Valley via Los Angeles where she was born. Her college career began in pre-medicine and ended up in music with a master’s degree from the SF Conservatory of Music. Together with her writer husband (wink), they’re raising two young children and a clever doggie – much harder jobs than singing opera. But she does sing opera and classical music in leading houses and halls from London, Tokyo, Prague, Glyndebourne, Oslo, Kobe, Beijing and across the United States to now even Canada too! Her nuanced character portrayals have garnered her praise on more than one occasion of being “the Meryl Streep of Opera”. Her other work includes acting in TV commercials, coaching singers, recording contemporary & classical music, and quickly becoming known as a go-to performer of modern composers’ new works.

Marnie Breckenridge - Rehearsal room with director Michael Mori, librettist Royce Vavrek, and stage manager, Bradley Dunn
Marnie Breckenridge - Backstage at the Betty Oliphant Theater with composer, Luna Pearl Woolf and cellist, Matt Haimovitz
Hiking at Muir Woods with my family
Walking to rehearsal in New York in an autumn state of mind where I was recording songs I’ll present at Carnegie Hall on April 17, 2020 upcoming!
Backstage during Holiday concerts with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus where I sang a version of “Glitter and Be Gay” mixed with “Suzy Snowflake”!
Marnie Breckenridge - Taking my son to HAMILTON for his first time! What a genius show!
Marnie Breckenridge - Singing the role of Beck (Rebecca Strand) in Laura Kaminsky’s new opera about Georgia O’Keefe, “Today It Rains” with Opera Parallèle in San Francisco last March. Pictured with Gabriel Pressier.
Taking my daughter to hear Opera In The Park in San Francisco.
What ‘hood are you in?

As a visitor from San Francisco, it has been fun checking out different “hoods” in Toronto. Over the past two visits I’ve stayed in Airbnbs in Leslieville, Greenwell/Coxwell, and during performances I’ll be staying in Yorkville.

What do you do?

I sing music in styles ranging from the Baroque to bel canto to classical to modern opera. I also love to coach and teach vocal technique to singers. On occasion, I act in TV commercials and voice-overs. My main focus in music is singing new works by modern and living composers. Getting to help create a role like Jacqueline in this ‘one woman show’ (also could be called a duo-drama as cellist, Matt Haimovitz is acting as Jacqueline’s inner psyche) from the ground up is a dream come true. It is a joy working with genius composer, Luna Pearl Woolf and the phenomenal librettist, Royce Vavrek. The whole team at Tapestry Opera led by stupendous director, Michael Mori has been beyond wonderful to work with.

What are you currently working on?

“Jacqueline” – an opera about the life, stardom and death of world-renowned cellist, Jacqueline du Pré with Tapestry Opera. February 19-23, 2020.

Where can we find your work?

Several recordings by modern composers: David Conte (Sexton Songs), Robert Paterson (Summer Songs), Victor Herbert Album, Dimitri Hvorostovsky’s “Heroes and Villians”, my YouTube channel and I try to keep my website updated: www.marniebreckenridge.com.

 

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1838 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

