Charitable Choices: Michael Trent of the Metcalf Foundation

For decades, the Metcalf Foundation has been a driving force in supporting the performing arts, environment, and inclusive local economies. As the foundation’s Performing Arts Program Director, Michael Trent leads initiatives like the Johanna Metcalf Performing Arts Prizes (Johannas), one of Ontario’s largest unrestricted awards for artists. Launched in 2019, the biennial prize celebrates excellence in music, dance, and theatre, awarding $25,000 each to five winners, who in turn select protégés to receive $10,000.

Metcalf has continued to expand the program, increasing financial support for finalists and addressing the challenges faced by early-career artists. Looking ahead, the foundation is exploring ways to recognize the essential contributions of arts workers behind the scenes.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The Metcalf Foundation invests in people, ideas, and actions to build just, healthy, and vibrant communities. Established in 1960, Metcalf has three principal focus areas: the performing arts, the environment, and inclusive local economies.

What problem does it aim to solve?

The problem we’re trying to solve are the challenges artists face in getting recognition and support for their work. For the purposes of this, we’re going to focus on the Johanna Metcalf Performing Arts Prizes/Les Prix Johanna-Metcalf des Arts de la scène (Johannas) within the Performing Arts program at Metcalf.

The Johannas is one of the largest unrestricted prizes for artists in Ontario, celebrating leading creators in the performing arts. Established in 2019, the biennial prizes raise the profile of excellence in the performing arts in Ontario by celebrating exceptional artists in music, dance, and theatre from across the province.

What makes the Johannas unique is that it honours multiple recipients — naming five winners, who select five protégés — rather than identifying a single winner like most awards do. Each winner receives a prize of $25,000 and names a protégé who will be awarded $10,000. We put a specific focus on early career artists through our protégés, who are facing significant challenges in the current climate to bring their voice to the public.

When did you start/join it?

I’ve been at Metcalf since 2015.

What made you want to get involved?

I came to philanthropy from the field as a practicing dance artist. I had been in relationship with Metcalf for many years as a grantee and as an advisor, and I wanted to contribute to the meaningful and strategic work the Foundation had been doing in the cultural sector for a quarter of a century.

What was the situation like when you started?

With respect to the Johannas, they were named after the matriarch of the Foundation, Johanna Metcalf, who passed away in 2018. Metcalf wanted to honour her deep commitment to the performing arts sector, specifically her support and love for new voices.

How has it changed since?

We’re about to launch our fourth edition of the Johannas and the quality of the nominees remains extremely strong. Following the first edition, we doubled the prize amount to the protégés given the financial challenges and the precarity the artists entering the field were experiencing. Starting last edition, we awarded an unrestricted cash prize of $2,000 to the remaining 10 finalists, bringing the total value of the prizes to $195,000.

What more needs to be done?

A thriving cultural sector is vital for building dynamic, resilient communities. One of the things we’re considering is a way to celebrate arts workers (administrators, producers) who support artistic practice, recognizing that they play an instrumental role in bringing good work to the public.

How can our readers help?

Go see the live performing arts. And encourage young people to do the same.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

