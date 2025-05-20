Dylan Riches Fights for Family in the Battle Against Cancer

On May 31st, Dylan Riches will lace up his gloves and step into the ring as part of the Fight to End Cancer, an annual charity gala supporting the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in its mission to end cancer. For Dylan, however, this isn’t just a personal challenge—it’s a fight for his family and a tribute to his loved ones.

Riches was inspired to join the cause after hearing about the event from his friend Tamara, who had volunteered with the organization in the past. But his decision became deeply personal after recent family struggles with cancer. “We lost my mother, Debra Kerr, to brain cancer on December 28th, 2023, and my sister, Lou Riches, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” Dylan shared somberly. His fight is for them—and for every family touched by this disease.

The journey to fight night has been an exhilarating experience for Riches. “I’ve never trained like this before,” he admitted, describing the intensity of the workouts and dedication required to prepare for a boxing match. Despite his enthusiasm, he’s faced challenges along the way—particularly when it comes to footwork. “For years I neglected ‘doing legs,’ and I’m paying for it now,” he joked.

Fundraising has been a central part of Dylan’s preparation for the event, and his creative approach reflects the strong support he’s received from his community. His local pub will be hosting the fight so his friends and family can gather together to watch it live. Additionally, he has a table of friends, family, and clients attending the event in-person at the gala. Their enthusiasm has been a powerful motivator.

When asked who his biggest supporter has been throughout this process, Dylan didn’t hesitate: “My girlfriend, Claudia.” Her steadfast encouragement has helped him maintain focus, both mentally and physically. The preparation involves not only rigorous training but also visualisation. “I’m planning my approach and defence in my head,” Dylan explained.

As fight night approaches, Riches is filled with determination. When asked what he’s looking forward to the most at the gala, his response was straightforward—”WINNING.” Through hard work, training, and the support of those closest to him, Dylan is ready for the challenge ahead and confident in his abilities.

The Fight to End Cancer is more than just a single night of boxing—it’s a community rallying together to fund vital cancer research and support those impacted by the disease. For Dylan, the experience has also been a personal revelation. “You can always push yourself further,” he reflected.

His advice to future fighters? “Prepare, plan, and be organised.”

On May 31st, Dylan Riches won’t just be stepping into the ring—he’ll be taking a stand for his mother, his sister, and everyone affected by cancer. To support Dylan and the Fight to End Cancer’s mission, visit Fight to End Cancer. Together, we can knock out cancer.