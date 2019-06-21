“Five Minutes With” Toronto Funk and Soul band Yuka

Yuka is a hard-hitting, dynamic instrumental funk band that has been packing dance floors across the GTA since the group’s inception in 2007.
Yuka possesses a unique brand of energizing funk music taking direction from a wide variety of influences both classic (James Brown, The Meters) and modern (Soulive, Sharon Jones).
Name: YUKA
Genre: Funk and Soul
Founded: 2017
# of Albums: 5
Latest Release: Dreamscape (Fall 2019)
Latest Single: Untrue
Latest Video: Untrue
Favourite Restaurant:
La Bella Managua
Favourite band as a teenager:
Rusty
Favourite band now:
Lee Fields
Guilty Pleasure Song:
any Sheryl Crow
Live Show Ritual:
quick nap, change, play, laugh, drink, go home, sleep. Repeat.
Favourite local artist:
Lydia Persaud
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Kings Crown Nachos!
Queen or College St?
Neither.
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High park
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Early!
Road or studio?
Studio. Get to sleep in your own bed!
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
What type of roti? Ghandi’s!
Where can we follow you?
Yuka.ca
Any shows or albums coming up?
Open Roof Festival Opening Night we’re performing along with a screening of Jordan Peele’s Us and a Dakota Tavern date on July 6th.