Five Minutes With: Toronto Rock Band Sprattacus

Sprattacus is a dynamic fusion of groovy experimental funk, electro-rock, soundscape improvisation, and world percussion styles. This eclectic mix creates a unique sonic experience that is both captivating and unpredictable. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or simply someone who loves to check out new experimental music, Sprattacus offers something for everyone.

Name:

Ryan Spratt of Sprattacus

Genre:

Electro Funk Experimental Rock (we’re listed as “Alternative” but that doesn’t feel right, we play creative dance grooves, fun and upbeat usually)

Founded:

2022

# of Albums:

Just 1 for now but the second one is in the works.

Latest Album:

Good For Business

Latest Single:

Roll the Dice

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Paul McCartney

Favourite musicians now:

Sun Ra, Daft Punk, Rich Brown, Tim Lefevbre, Dorothy Ashby, Ry Cooder (and everybody who played with all of these people and also this is an impossible question 🙂

Guilty pleasure song:

Another Night by Real McCoy

Live show ritual:

One thing that really helps me, in general, is doing guided meditation (I use one by Dr. Wayne Dyer. Sometimes I use a guided meditation by an excellent Toronto musician and former teacher of mine named Bruce Cassidy). I try to do that in the morning on the day of a show or on the way to the gig or before I leave the house.

Then I start pounding on my chest Wolf-of-Wall-Street style, making Neanderthal noises, stomping around and really working myself up into a frenzy to prepare for the séance of musical sorcery. Then we sound check, quick break and I’m ready to play!

Favourite local musician:

Rich Brown (bass player)

EP or LP?

Long Play all-day

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird now – I love being up early when I can, the most productive hours for me are often the early ones.

Road or studio?

Road because I love to be on stage and feel a connection to the crowd. Being totally in a trance while experiencing music is a beautiful thing, it can definitely happen in the studio but I love to feel that social connection through music.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Friday, August 9th – Sprattacus at Drom Taberna late set (starting at 2:30 am, so technically it is on Saturday, August 10th). We will be doing our super fun electro-inspired dance party set with some classic electronic bangers and funky originals.

I often play shows on short notice so please check my Instagram story and profile for updates.

I hope to have an album out in 2025 but it’s an incredibly time-consuming and expensive process so I will get it done when I can. I love to create so I won’t keep it hidden forever 🙂

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

1. Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu (Korean Food – Clinton & Bloor)

2. Square Boy (Souvlaki & Burgers – Jones Ave. & Danforth)

3. Tunup Islands Caribbean Foods (Jerk Chicken lunch special, Jane & Trethewey)

There are so many great food options in Toronto but these 3 are best value for your dollar in my opinion.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I’ll answer the “why” first – a great street for me has got to have good music and good eats. Queen Street between University & Augusta has 3 of my fave music venues and solid food options.

Ossington & Dundas is also great for food & music. Roncesvalles as a street/neighbourhood is also top tier.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Serena Gundy Park – it’s nowhere near me these days but it’s a beautiful place! That being said, High Park, of course, is still the best place to hang and check out a free zoo.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Drom Taberna (Queen & Augusta), Cameron House (Queen near Spadina) Handlebar (on Augusta near Dundas), 3030 in the Junction, Emmet Ray on College near Dovercourt, for intimate listening check out Tranzac in the Annex and for bigger shows I’d have to say History.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Neurotica Records at College and Manning – a great little basement record store. It’s an investment of money and storage space but crate digging and buying a bunch of new vinyl is such a genuinely meaningful way of discovering music.