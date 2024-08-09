As a fan of Afternoon Tea and fragrances, this experience is truly a unique and exquisite one! The House of Creed, considered the most luxurious fragrance brand in the world has partnered with the equally as luxurious St. Regis Hotel here in Toronto for a very special collaboration. This new Afternoon Tea is not just for those who enjoy the finer things in life, but also for those who have an appreciation for the details and the rich history of craft and artisanal beauty.

Inspired by the scents, colours, and ingredients of the renowned fragrance brand, the chefs at St. Regis have created an exceptional experience with the House of Creed collection in mind.

“It was very exciting for us to create a menu that both highlights the incredible ingredients of each fragrance as well as showcases our high tea program here at St. Regis,” said Executive Pastry Chef Victoria Ammendolia, St. Regis Toronto Hotel. “Myself and the team of chefs took inspiration from the ingredients of each perfume. We highlighted the flavour quality and beauty in both the fragrance and the food we have prepared. I hope you notice the inspiration when you take a bite out of each dessert.”

House of Creed Brand Ambassador Luis Cavallo was also in attendance at the preview launch event and discussed the art of creating unique and long-lasting artisanal fragrances as well as the emotional connections we experience. We can all agree that a scent can also remind us of a time and place. I am certain this Afternoon Tea will stay in that happy place in my mind and bring back great memories each time I spray on my perfume.

I am a fan of House of Creed’s Carmina and was excited to see how the fragrance notes would inspire the flavour profile in the elegant pastry presentation. I was also happy to discover the latest addition to the line, Queen of Silk — especially after learning how Chinese Osmanthus, was one of the beautiful ingredients in this fragrance and a favourite note of mine!

“These beautiful creations are made with delicate touches using the world’s finest ingredients, just like our fragrances,” said Cavallo.

Highlights of the Afternoon Tea included the Carmina Mille-Feuille with Black Cherry Chantilly, Rose Pastry Cream, and Toasted Pistachios. Then, the Aventus Pineapple Mousse features Hazelnut Praline, Jasmine Ganache, Bergamot, and Pineapple Yuzu Curd.

The House of Creed was founded in 1760 and was first known as fine tailors in the UK before becoming master perfumers. The luxury brand also refers to “the art of millésime” when it comes to their fragrances — a term that comes from the world of wine meaning of a great vintage. You can learn more about this as well as the company’s fascinating history here.

The House of Creed x St. Regis Afternoon Tea (Astor Lounge located on the main floor of the hotel)) is now live and available for bookings until the end of this August. This luxurious tea experience is priced at $95 per person. Booking details can be found here.