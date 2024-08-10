Khloe the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Khloe, a sweet and gentle female cat who is looking for her forever home. Khloe initially appears shy but quickly warms up with a few tasty treats. She loves to play with a wand toy, although she tends to play tentatively at first. Khloe enjoys her dry food and will happily munch on it after some treats.

Khloe is very calm and quiet, making her the perfect companion for a peaceful household. She will come over for brief petting sessions, rubbing against your legs to ask for attention before going back to her cozy spot for a nap. On more energetic days, Khloe will jump down from her cubby to greet you, immediately soliciting head and cheek petting and showing her affectionate side by kneading throughout your visit.

This adorable kitty loves interaction and will engage in active play with a fabric wand toy around her corral. Khloe’s sweet and gentle nature, combined with her love for petting and play, makes her a wonderful addition to any loving home.

Khloe

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 6 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

